Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title.

Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout, which was also his final game in a Bulldogs uniform, given that he’s out of eligibility.

As such, the Bulldogs are facing a very important question as they prepare for another National Championship defense: who will be under center.

Kirby Smart dropped a major hint about the next Georgia football quarterback- and the hint involves Bennett, per Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

“I definitely put a heavier weight on mobility because of Stetson,” Smart said at the CFP championship press conference at the LAX Airport Marriott.

There’s no doubt that Bennett’s mobility- he scored 10 rushing touchdowns this year while tallying at least 200 yards on the ground in each of the last two years- added another dimension to Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs offense.

While the transfer portal is always a possibility, Georgia football has three capable quarterbacks who could contribute in 2023.

There’s former 4-star Carson Beck. Former 5-star Brock Vandagriff and 4-star Gunner Stockton, top recruits in Georgia football’s 2021 and 2022 classes, will also be in the competition.

Whoever is under center for the Bulldogs next year, one thing is for sure.

They will need to be able to use their legs.