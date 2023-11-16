Ahead of their game against Tennessee football, it’s time to release our Georgia football Week 12 predictions.

Georgia football's Week 12 will be an SEC East showdown as the Bulldogs travel to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. This potentially will be the biggest road test of the season for the Bulldogs, as Knoxville hasn't been too kind lately to visitors.

Now, No. 1 Georgia will face a No. 18 Tennessee football team that hasn't lost at home since the 2021 season under Josh Heupel. That puts them on a 14-game winning streak at home, where they have more or less broken some of their long-time curses against the likes of Florida and Alabama.

However, no one has quite the streak like the Bulldogs right now, who have won 25 straight games in a row and are the winners of the last two national championships. The Volunteers will hope not to be win number 26, although the odds aren't necessarily in their favor, as Tennessee is a 10.5-point underdog according to FanDuel. Not to mention the latest history in the matchup isn't on their side.

Tennessee football hasn't beaten Georgia since 2016 when the Volunteers secured a victory in Athens. They beat Georgia the year before in Neyland. So which streak will stay alive this weekend? Let's look at some Georgia football predictions for Week 12.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Carson Beck has a breakout game, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns

Somewhat quietly, Carson Beck has been putting up big numbers as of late. For a quarterback who had a lot to live up to after Stetson Bennett left the program winning two national championships, the junior has done pretty well for himself this season. If not for other quarterbacks in college football putting up even bigger numbers, Beck could be even in the Heisman hunt.

Could Beck do that this week on the road at Tennessee? If Beck and Georgia can convincingly beat the Volunteers at home, where they are tough to beat, and he puts up big numbers, then he might start getting some consideration.

Georgia football holds Tennessee football to 14 points or less

It was an awful showing for Tennessee football last weekend against Missouri, where they only scored seven points against the Tigers' 36. Of course, now the Volunteers are without two star wide receivers in Bru McCoy and last weekend losing Dont'e Thornton Jr. That all but has deleted any real threats down the field for the Volunteers, which the Bulldogs are likely to take advantage of. It might be another tough day offensively for Tennessee, thanks to a Georgia defense that's allowing just 16.6 points per game, per Team Rankings.

Brock Bowers scores twice, has nearly 100 yards

Brock Bowers actually made his return in last week's game against Ole Miss but was used sparingly, only catching three passes for 34 yards, although scoring one touchdown. It's tough to say if Kirby Smart and Georgia are wanting to play it somewhat safe with Bowers after just weeks coming off his tightrope surgery on his ankle. But this is a big SEC rivalry game that will likely have the tight end wanting to show out, scoring a couple of times and getting nearly 100 yards.

Georgia football beats Tennessee football by three scores

It's somewhat surprising that the line on this game is giving Georgia football only 10.5 points as a favorite. That could be because of the extreme conditions that Neyland Stadium will play a part in. But with the way the trajectory of these teams is going toward the end of the season, this game has all the makings of being a lopsided Georgia victory, further establishing themselves as the No. 1 team in the country.