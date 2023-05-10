Is Georgia football pulling the old “I want you to ask me because you want to not because I want you to” on President Joe Biden? Well, according to the program, scheduling concerns have forced the two-time defending national champions to decline an invitation to the White House, per On3.com’s Griffin McVeigh.

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” Georgia Athletics said in a statement regarding the proposed June 12 date. “However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

Back in February, defensive lineman Warren Brinson expressed his frustration that an invitation had not yet been extended by President Biden and the White House. He believed the team had more than earned the honor after solidifying their status as the preeminent power in college football with a 65-7 trouncing of TCU. COVID-19 precautions prevented such a trip in 2022.

No invite to the White House is crazy😓@POTUS — WarrenBrinson™️ (@warrenbrinson17) February 20, 2023

It is unclear if Brinson’s resentment was shared by other members of the team, but Georgia football’s explanation seems to check out. Workouts will have commenced by then, and head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs brass cannot afford to be absent from those preseason preparations. The quest for a three peat, which has not been done in almost 90 years, is too dire for the program to slack off.

Brinson and the other eager would-be visitors will have to schedule a field trip on their own time. Or they can just win the National Championship again. Then, the White House might be forced to work around Georgia’s schedule. Dynasties have that luxury regardless of the host.