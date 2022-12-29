By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett revealed why listening to outside noise can prove to be a dangerous trap before the Bulldogs face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on their quest for a victory in the 2023 National Championship, ESPN staff writer Alex Scarborough wrote in a Thursday article.

“Good or bad, what they tell you, it’s not true,” he said. “And then you forget — like, you literally forget how you did it. And it’s the craziest thing in the world because you want to (remember), but you took so much time off that you’ve forgotten how to do the work to get there.”

Stetson Bennett proved to take a step further in his college football career on Georgia football’s run for a 2023 National Championship run. The senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts in a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers during the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, playing a pivotal part in becoming the first college team to win 13 games in a row to start the season.

Head coach Kirby Smart, who called Stetson Bennett a “winner” after a win over the then-top ranked Tennessee Volunteers, said the Buckeyes will have the opportunity to rest and recover after falling 45-23 to the Michigan Wolverines in late November.

“You recalibrate, and you look back, and sometimes the reality of your weaknesses pop up a lot more in a loss,” Smart said. “We like to say, ‘Why do you got to lose to learn?’ You shouldn’t have to do that, but it certainly is a wake-up call in teams I’ve been with. It recentered everybody and refocused everybody.

“Obviously we’ve tried to do that without that (loss). Sometimes it helps, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s just one of those things.”

The Peach Bowl will kick off this Saturday at 7 p.m. CST in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.