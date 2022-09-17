Georgia sets insane record not seen since 1894 in blowout win over South Carolina

Through three games in the season, no team has had an answer for the reigning College Football Playoff national champions in the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia once again cruised to a double-digit win in the campaign, as it took care of business with a 48-7 road win over South Carolina on Saturday. The Bulldogs simply had their way on both sides of the ball, from the 208 rushing yards recorded to the three takeaways forced. Even as there was some expectation that Georgia would be dealt with somewhat of a challenge from South Carolina, this did not turn out to be the case at all.

Before this meeting between the two SEC rivals, Georgia and South Carolina had faced off a total of 74 times, with the largest margin of victory coming back in 1894 when the Bulldogs logged a 40-0 win. Now, the Bulldogs’ 41-point win against the Gamecocks has broken this record.

Final: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 … It’s a record: https://t.co/PV5xiaClJw — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 17, 2022

Georgia continues to have its way over South Carolina, winning eight of its last nine such meetings.

Even after losing a multitude of standout talents on defense to the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia has picked up where it left off from its national title-winning campaign last season, as it has outscored opponents by a 130-10 margin.

Through three games, No. 1 Georgia has outscored opponents 130-10 😳 The reigning defending national champions are picking up right where they left off. pic.twitter.com/AHP6iYUC8v — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2022

Georgia will now have its third non-conference game of the year next week, as it will meet Kent State for a key home matchup.