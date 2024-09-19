ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ole Miss looks to continue their solid season as they face Georgia Southern. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Southern-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Georgia Southern enters the game sitting at 2-1 on the year. They started the season at home against Boise State. Georgia Southern would be down at the half, 28-16, but make a comeback, taking the lead early in the fourth quarter. Still, they could not slow down the Boise State running game and would fall 56-45. Georgia Southern then played a tight game on the road with Nevada but would prevail 20-17. Last week, they hosted South Carolina State, winning 42-14.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has been dominant. They opened the year with Furman and would go on to win the game 76-0. They would then face Middle Tennessee. It would be another dominating performance, winning the game 52-3. Last week they would visit Wake Forest. Ole Miss would have a 23-6 lead going into the half, and then go on to win the game 40-6.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Southern-Ole Miss Odds

Georgia Southern: +35.5 (-105)

Ole Miss: -35.5 (-115)

Over: 66.5 (-118)

Under: 66.5 (-104)

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 4:45 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern has been led this year by JC French. He has completed 68 of 110 passes on the year for 776 yards. Further, he has thrown six touchdown passes, while not throwing an interception this year. French has been sacked six times but has also run for a total of 57 yards while scoring once on the ground. The run game for Georgia Southern has not been great this year. Jalen White has 31 carries this year, but is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on the season. He has 97 total yards but has scored five times. Meanwhile, OJ Arnold has run 12 times for 79 yards, while also scoring once.

In the receiving game, Dalen Cobb has led the way. He comes into the game with 15 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Derwin Burgess Jr. has shown to be a big play threat. He has just ten receptions this year but for 172 yards. He also has brought in a 48-yard reception but has not scored this year. Josh Dallas has also been solid this year. He has six receptions for 101 yards but also does not have a score.

Georgia Southern is 110th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 129th in the nation in opponent yards per game. Meanwhile, they are 132nd in the nation in opponent rushing yards while sitting 100th against the pass. Marques Watson-Trent has led the team in tackles, with 28 this year, while he has forced a fumble. Meanwhile, Tracy Hill Jr has a pass defended and an interception. He returned that interception for a touchdown. Georgia Southern has just three takeaways this year while also having three sacks this year.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss has been led by Jaxson Dart this year. He has been great, completing 83 percent of his passing on 73 of 88 passes this year. He has 1,172 yards this year while also throwing eight touchdown passes. Further, he has thrown just one interception this year. Dart has been sacked five times, but he has run for 54 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this year. His top target has been Tre Harris. Harris has 27 receptions this year for 403 yards and two scores. Further, Cayden Lee has 13 receptions this year for 225 yards. Finally, Antwane Wells Jr. has 11 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns this year.

The running game this year has been led by Henry Parrish Jr. He comes into the game with 44 rushes on the year for 338 yards. That is averaging over 7.5 yards per carry, while he has also scored six times on the year. Meanwhile, Matt Jones has run 22 times on the year for 165 yards. Overall, Ole Miss has run for 773 yards in just three games while scoring 13 times on the ground this year.

Ole Miss is second in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 30th in opponent yards per game. they are second against the rush while sitting 90th against the pass. Chris Paul Jr. has led the way, coming in with a team-leading 19 tackles, plus two passes defenses and a half sack. Meanwhile, Jared Ivey has two sacks on the year, while Ole Miss has ten. Further, Ole Miss has five takeaways this season.

Final Georgia Southern-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss has not allowed a touchdown this year, surrendering just three field goals on the year. They have been blowing teams out, but have not been attempting to run up the score. Ole Miss will not run up the score in this one either. Clay Helton, the Georgia Southern head coach, and Lane Kiffin, both used to work together at USC and still have a great relationship. Kiffin will not run it up against one of his old assistants. Further, Ole Miss opens their SEC schedule next week and may be looking to keep guys fresh for this one. Betting the Georgia Southern team total on the under may be a great play, but take the under for the full game in this one.

Final Georgia Southern-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Under 66.5 (-104)