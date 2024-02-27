On Monday, University officially introduced Dell McGee as Georgia State football coach.
McGgee wasted no time filling out Georgia State football's staff, hiring Jim Chaney and Kevin Sherrer as his coordinators, according to Matt Zentiz of 24/7 Sports:
“Dell McGee is expected to hire Jim Chaney as his offensive coordinator at Georgia State and Kevin Sherrer as his defensive coordinator, sources tell @chris_hummerand me for@247Sports. Chaney has been an OC at places like Georgia, Tennessee and Arkansas. Sherrer has worked for teams like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, the New York Giants and Georgia Tech.”
The Georgia State football program was suddenly in need of a new head coach after Shawn Elliott left to take an assistant role with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
McGee has local ties that make him perfect for Georgia State football. He went to high school in Georgia at Kendrick and was born in Columbus, Georgia.
After a brief stint in the NFL and the Arena Football League, McGee coached at a pair of high schools in Georgia before going to Auburn for a season. He then went to Georgia Southern and was there from 2014 until 2015, even being named the interim head coach in 2015. Following that, he joined the Georgia Bulldogs as assistant head coach and running backs coach and has been there since 2016, so he is a popular name in the state and has experience working on Kirby Smart's staff.
After Elliott left for South Carolina, Georgia State football canceled spring practice as they searched for a new head coach. Initially, strength coach Mike Sirignano was named as the interim coach in a bit of an unorthodox move by the Panthers.