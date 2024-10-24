ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two winless teams in Sun Belt play face off as Georgia State faces App State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia State-App State prediction and pick.

Georgia State enters the game sitting at 2-4 on the year, but 0-3 in conference play. They opened with a loss on the road to Georgia Tech but would be UT-Chattanooga and then Vanderbilt in back-to-back games. Since then, they lost to Georgia Southern 38-21, before facing ODU. It was tied at the half at seven, but Old Dominion would go on to win 21-14. Last time out, they would fall at Marshall 35-20.

Meanwhile, App State has struggled as of late. They are 2-4 on the year, but after starting 2-1, they have now lost three straight. Further, all three were conference games, and all three were by double-digits.

Here are the Georgia State-App State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-App State Odds

Georgia State: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +215

App State: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. App State

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia State is led by Chrisitan Veilleux. Veilleux has 118 completions on 202 attempts this year, good for just a 58.4 percent completion percentage. He has nine touchdown passes this year and five interceptions. Further, he has been sacked five times but does have a rushing touchdown. He did leave the game last week leading to Zach Gibson coming into the game. He has completed 25 of 38 passes for 241 yards and three scores.

The top target in the receiving game has been Ted Hurst. He has 26 receptions on the year for 449 yards with five touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, tight end Dorian Fleming has been solid this year. He has 28 receptions for 300 yards with two touchdowns. Finally, Tailque Williams has 16 receptions for 165 yards. In the backfield, Freddie Brock has led the way. He has 79 carries for 430 yards and two scores. Michel Dukes has 26 carries with 151 yards, while he also has 23 receptions for 191 yards.

Georgia State is 105th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 108th in opponent yards per game. They are 109th in the nation against the rush while sitting 49th against the pass. Xavier Robinson has led the way this year. He leads the team with 39 tackles while having a sack this year. Further, Jeremiah Johnson and Gavin Pringle have been solid against the pass. Both of them have five pass breakups on the year while Pringle has an interception. Finally, Kevin Swint has four sacks while Henry Bryant has three sacks on the year.

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the way for the App State offense. He has completed 139 of 250 passes for 1,759 yards this year. He has 11 touchdown passes this year while throwing nine interceptions and being sacked nine times this year. Further, he has run for 90 yards with two touchdowns this year.

Kaedin Robinson has led the receiving game this year. He has 39 receptions for 565 yards on the year. Christian Horn has also been solid as well. He has 16 receptions for 299 yards and a score. Makai Jackson has also been solid. He has 26 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Eli Watson has three touchdowns as well this year, while he has brought in 14 receptions for 190 yards. In the running game, Kanye Roberts leads the way. He has 66 carries for 285 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Anderson Castle has 39 carries for 184 yards and a score.

App State is 129th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 118th in opponent yards per game. They are 122nd against the run while they are 79th against the pass. DJ Burks leads the team in tackles this year, having 39 of them. Meanwhile, App State has eight sacks on the year, while they have forced seven turnovers on the tear.

Final Georgia State-App State Prediction & Pick

Georgia State has seen the overhit in three of the last four games, but just three of six overall. The over is just 2-4 in App State games this year. Both times the over has hit against App State, they have given up over 50 points. While both Georgia State and App State have bad defenses, the two offensive units have been bad as well. App State is scoring just 23.2 points per game, while Georgia State is scoring just 20.6 points this year. With both offenses struggling and a total of over 60 in this game, take the under.

Final Georgia State-App State Prediction & Pick: 62.5 (-115)