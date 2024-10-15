ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Sun Belt East battle as Georgia State visits Marshall. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia State-Marshall prediction and pick.

Georgia State enters the game sitting at 2-3 on the year, but 0-2 in conference play. They opened with a loss on the road to Georgia Tech but would be UT-Chattanooga and then Vanderbilt in back-to-back games. Since then, they lost to Georgia Southern 38-21, before facing ODU. It was tied at the half at seven, but Old Dominion would go on to win 21-14.

Meanwhile, Marshall is 3-3 on the year. They opened up with a win against Stoney Brook before losing to Virginia Tech and Ohio State. Marshall would win back-to-back home games after that. Last time out, they faced Georgia Southern. Marshall led 23-3 going into the fourth quarter. Georgia Southern scored two on a safety and then scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive. They would then add two touchdowns in the last 2:15 of the game to win 24-23.

Here are the Georgia State-Marshall College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-Marshall Odds

Georgia State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Marshall: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia State vs. Marshall

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia State is led by Chrisitan Veilleux. Veilleux has 116 completions on 198 attempts this year, good for just a 58.6 percent completion percentage. He has nine touchdown passes this year and five interceptions. Further, he has been sacked five times but does have a rushing touchdown.

The top target in the receiving game has been Ted Hurst. He has 25 receptions on the year for 434 yards with five touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, tight end Dorian Fleming has been solid this year. He has 21 receptions for 234 yards with two touchdowns. Finally, Tailque Williams has 16 receptions for 165 yards. In the backfield, Freddie Brock has led the way. He has 61 carries for 306 yards and two scores. Michel Dukes has 20 carries with 110 yards, while he also has 16 receptions for 133 yards.

Georgia State is 99th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 106th in opponent yards per game. They are 105th in the nation against the rush while sitting 72nd against the pass. Xavier Robinson has led the way this year. He leads the team with 35 tackles while having a sack this year. Further, Jeremiah Johnson and Gavin Pringle have been solid against the pass. Both of them have five pass breakups on the year while Pringle has an interception. Finally, Kevin Swint has four sacks while Henry Bryant has three sacks on the year.

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Marshall has been led on offense by Stone Earle. He has completed 63 of 115 passes this year for 634 yards. Further, he has seven touchdown passes this year and has been sacked just once in the season. Earle has also run the ball well. He has run 57 times for 207 yards. He has split time with Braylon Braxton as of late. Braxton has completed 25 of 41 passes this year for 364 yards and seven touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception or been sacked. Further, he has run 29 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Christian Fitzpatrick. He has 20 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Elijah Metcalf has also been solid. He has 20 receptions for 194 yards and three scores. Finally, Carl Chester has just nine receptions, but for 121 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game. AJ Turner has led the way. He has 56 carries this year for 540 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ethan Payne has run just 22 times for 74 yards but has scored twice.

Marshall is 101st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 102nd in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 106th against the run while sitting 76th against the pass. Mike Green has led the way. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having eight sacks this year and a forced fumble. Further, Jaden Yates leads the team in tackles with 56, while he has recovered a fumble, and broken up two passes.

Final Georgia State-Marshall Prediction & Pick

Both defensive units have struggled this year. Georgia State has given up fewer points per game, while Marshall gives up fewer yards per game. The major difference in this game will come on offense. Georgia State is 103rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 82nd in third down conversion. Meanwhile, Marshall is 68th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 58th in third down conversion. Further, Marshall has been solid on defense on third down this year, sitting 24th in the nation in defensive third down conversion. Take Marshall in this one.

Final Georgia State-Marshall Prediction & Pick: Marshall -9.5 (-110)