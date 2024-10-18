Georgia Tech football is going to be missing a major part of their offense for Saturday's blockbuster matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame. Starting quarterback Haynes King is not expected to play on Saturday afternoon due to an upper-body injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Sources: Georgia Tech will be without star quarterback Haynes King against No. 12 Notre Dame this weekend, giving veteran back-up Zach Pyron his third career start,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “King has been ‘day-to-day' with an upper-body injury.”

King left Georgia Tech's win over North Carolina during the fourth quarter last Saturday due to the injury and did not return. Head coach Brent Key called him day-to-day after the game.

Zach Pyron will make his third career start with King on the sidelines. He previously started two games and entered in relief in a third game as a freshman in 2022, finishing that season 49-for-82 with 565 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He didn't play much in 2023 (only eight pass attempts) and has been the Yellow Jackets' backup this season. Pyron only threw one pass against North Carolina on Saturday and completed it for a gain of seven yards.

King has been the engine of this Georgia Tech offense all season in 2024 both through the air and on the ground. The Texas A&M transfer is currently completing 71.2% of his passes with 1,568 yards and has eight touchdowns to just one interception. King also has rushed for 353 yards and six scores.

Key and the Yellow Jackets will have to get creative in finding solutions on Saturday without their star signal caller against a Notre Dame defense that has been playing very well lately. Notre Dame has allowed more than 16 points just once this season, but just suffered a significant injury of their own when it was announced that star cornerback Benjamin Morrison will miss the rest of the season.