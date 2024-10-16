ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Notre Dame is recovering well from its devastating loss to Northern Illinois earlier in the season and is a double-digit favorite against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is coming off back-to-back convincing victories, but are just 3-2 in the ACC. Their chances at the College Football Playoff are slim, requiring them to jump seven teams with one or fewer losses. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Notre Dame-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Notre Dame started the season with a 23-13 victory over Texas A&M, and the Fighting Irish knew they had to win every game on a weaker schedule to get a bid in the College Football Playoff. They may have realized that too much, as they made a poor effort against Northern Illinois in the season's second game. It was devastating for a team that needed to go undefeated in the new playoff format, but the Fighting Irish seem determined to build their resume with blowout victories the rest of the way. Notre Dame won by 42 points over Stanford last week as 22.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech has back-to-back victories over ACC opponents, which was well-needed after two straight to Syracuse and Louisville. Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina last week in a high-scoring affair, avoiding a late-game collapse when the Tarheels tied the game with a field goal with 44 seconds remaining. Jamal Haynes broke off a 68-yard run to score the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Fighting Irish were finding ways to win games without Riley Leonard contributing too much. He wasn't putting up massive numbers through the air, and Marcus Freeman was using Steve Angeli. Angeli had a rough game against Stanford, completing just two passes for 19 yards. Leonard finally had a breakout game, completing 16 for 22 with 229 yards and three touchdowns. If Leonard can continue that in this game, it'll unlock a new offensive weapon for the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech performs well against the rush. They are one of the top teams in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game but struggle through the air. The Yellow Jackets are 83rd in passing yards allowed per game, with opponents recording 223.7 yards.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech's offense will rely on their rushing attack to succeed in this game. It's a perfect opportunity for the Yellow Jackets, as they rank 25th in the nation with 204.4 yards per game. Notre Dame's defensive weakness is against the rush, as they are 45th with 121.3 yards allowed per game. The Fighting Irish are elite at defending the pass, allowing just 148.7 yards through the air. Georgia Tech struggles to generate offense through the air, but they'll want to stay away from that in this game.

Final Notre Dame-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Notre Dame is desperate to continue winning games for their best chance at making the College Football Playoff. However, Georgia Tech is in a good position to at least keep this game close. The Yellow Jackets will emphasize a rushing attack and get success against an average Fighting Irish ground defense. Notre Dame should win, but Georgia Tech's game plan should give them a chance to cover.

Final Notre Dame-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +11.5 (-106)