After a promising season in 2024 that resulted in a big contract extension for head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech football landed one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. Former Florida International wide receiver Eric Rivers is committing to Georgia Tech, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Rivers was one of the top names in the transfer portal after a stellar 2024 season that earned him Associated Press Third Team All-American honors. Rivers finished the season with the fifth-most receiving yards in the country (1,172) and the fourth-most touchdowns (12).

Rivers is on the smaller side — listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds — but he is a very explosive option who can work from any alignment on the field. He is very explosive, averaging more than 18 yards per catch on the way to his incredible production in 2024. Rivers will step into the Georgia Tech program and will immediately be the top dog in the receiver room and one of the best offensive weapons in the country.

This is a huge addition for Key and Georgia Tech after they lost star wide receiver Eric Singleton to the portal when it opened just after the season. Rivers will have big shoes to fill in replacing the production from Singleton, but he will have the talent and resources to do so.

Haynes King will be back at quarterback for Georgia Tech, which should give it one of the best offenses in the country in 2025. King's ability to hurt defenses both as a runner and as a passer was a massive asset to the Yellow Jackets this season, and it almost led them to a shocking upset of Georgia in the regular season finale.

While this Georgia Tech football team will likely still remain a squad that wants to get the job done on the ground first, the addition of Rivers gives them a go-to option in the passing game. If he can build chemistry with King during the spring and summer, this has a chance to be a very dangerous unit next season.