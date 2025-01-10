ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack ACC teams face off as Georgia Tech visits SMU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-SMU prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech comes into the game at 8-8 on the year. they opened up just 2-3 on the year, before two straight wins. Still, they would lose four of their next five, including losses to Oklahoma, UNC, and Duke. Georgia Tech would win three straight though, including ACC wins over Notre Dame and Boston College. In their last game, they faced Syracuse. The game was tied with just ten minutes left in the game, but Syracuse took over from there, winning the game 62-55.

Meanwhile, SMU is 11-4 on the year. After starting 3-0 on the year, they would lose two of their next three, falling to Butler and Mississippi State. SMU would then go on a long winning streak, winning seven straight games, including ACC wings over Virginia and Boston College. Still, they have also lost two straight. First, it was an 89-62 loss to Duke. Last time out, they faced North Carolina. North Carolina took the lead just five minutes into the game, and would to give it back. North Carolina beat SMU 82-67.

SMU and Georgia Tech have faced 14 times overall. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 8-6.

Here are the Georgia Tech-SMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Gonzaga Odds

Georgia Tech: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

SMU: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. SMU

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech comes in ranked 103rd in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked 158th in offensive efficiency while sitting 88th in defensive efficiency. Georgia Tech has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 107th in the nation in points per game this year. Further, they are 70th in assists per game, while sitting 55th in rebounds per game this year.

Georgia Tech's leading scorer this year is Lance Terry. Terry is scoring 15.8 points per game while adding a team-leading 1.4 steals per game. He also has 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Joining Terry in the backcourt is Javian McCollum. McCollum is scoring 11.9 points per game this year while adding 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. finally, Naithan George has 10.2 points per game this year, while adding a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. He also has 3.6 rebounds per game this year.

Meanwhile, Bay Ndongo leads the team in rebounds this year. He has 6.9 rebounds per game, while also adding 12.3 points, and 1.6 assists per game on the season.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU comes in ranked 54th in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked 28th in offensive efficiency while sitting 106th in defensive efficiency. SMU has been strong on offense this year. They are 18th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 80th in effective field goal percentage this year. SMU has also been strong on the glass this year, sitting 12th in the nation in rebounds per game.

SMU is led by Boopie Miller, who leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 15.3 points, while adding 5.7 assists. Further, Miller has 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Chuck Harris. Harris has 11.8 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Finally, B.J. Edwards has been great on defense, leading the team in steals. He has 2.2 steals per game while adding ten points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Matt Cross leads the team in rebounding this year and leads the frontcourt. He comes in having 8.2 rebounds per game. Cross also scored 10.9 points per game, while adding 1.9 assists, and a steal. He is joined in the frontcourt by Samet Yigitoglu. Yigitolglu is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game this year.

Final Georgia Tech-SMU Prediction & Pick

The rebounding game is going to play a major factor in this game. Georgia Tech is 115th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 188th in offensive rebounding percentage. SMU is 70th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 20th in offensive rebounding percentage. Further, Georgia Tech is scoring 18.2 points per game from the free throw line this year, good for 18th in the nation. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 200th in the nation in sending opponents to the free-throw line. While SMU has lost two straight, those were to North Carolina and Duke, who are at a much higher level of competition than Georgia Tech. Take SMU in this one.

