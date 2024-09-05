ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC Battle in New York as Georgia Tech visits Syracuse. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech enters the game 2-0 on the year. They opened the season in Ireland against Florida State. After trailing 8-0 in the first quarter, Georgia Tech would bow up on defense, and have the game tied at half. They would then hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to upset Florida State. Then, last week, they would host Georgia State. There was a slight hang-over from the Ireland game, but Georgia Tech would methodically put away Georgia State, winning 35-12.

Meanwhile, Syracuse would host Ohio in their first game of the year. After being down 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, Syracuse would add 17 points in the second and take a 17-9 lead into the half. Ohio made it a one-point game in the third quarter, but Syracuse's offense would pick up, winning the game 38-22.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Georgia Tech, the offense starts with Haynes King. He has been highly efficient this year, completing 77.8 percent of his passes on the year. Further, he has thrown for 421 yards and two scores. King does have an interception this year but has not been sacked. King has also shown off his legs some, running for 81 yards this year and a touchdown.

King's top receiver has been Malik Rutherford. Rutherford has brought in 11 receptions on the year for 197 yards and a score. Further, he has been the big play threat, averaging 17.9 yards per catch, and having a long of 52 yards. Chase Lane, Eric Singleton Jr., and Avery Boyd have also all contributed. Singleton had the most receptions with six, while the other two had five. Lane has the most yards with 68, while Boyd has the lone touchdown. The running game has been led by Jamal Haynes. He is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, with 159 yards and three scores this year.

The Georgia Tech defense has been solid at times this year. They did struggle some with Georgia State but were solid against Florida State. This has been led by Kyle Efford. He has 23 tackles already this year. Still, Georgia Tech needs to have a better pass rush. They have just one sack on the year, and that coming from Kevin Harris. Georgia Tech will also be looking for more turnovers, with just one fumble recovered this year and no interceptions. They do have Warren Burrell in the secondary, who has already broken up two passes this year.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle McCord has a solid first game as the Syracuse quarterback. He completed 27 of 39 passes for 354 yards. He threw four touchdown passes but did have an interception, and was sacked once against Ohio. His top target was Oronde Gadsden II, his tight end. Gadsden was great, bringing in seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Trebor Pena was also solid for Syracuse, having six catches for 78 yards and scoring twice.

In the backfield, Syracuse has a strong run game with LeQuint Allen. Allen ran 15 times against Ohio, going for 98 yards. He did not score on the ground, but Allen had four receptions in the game. That garnered 24 yards and a touchdown for him.

A major key for the defense in this one will be getting pressure on Haynes King. Fadil Diggs will be one of the major players in that regard. Against Ohio, Diggs had eight tackles, with four for a loss, and two sacks. Marlowe Wax also had a sack, with six tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble. Syracuse will also need to force short drives for the methodical Georgia Tech offense. That will come on third down passing situations. James Heard was solid in coverage at linebacker, coming away with an interception. Devin Grant also was solid, with a pass breakup in the game.

Final Georgia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

For the Georgia Tech offense to be successful, they need to sustain their long and methodical drives. It is something they did well against Florida State and something that needs to happen again. That starts with shutting down the top defensive players on the opposing team. If Georgia Tech can block Marlowe Wax and Fadil Diggs, they will consistently move down the field, and keep Kyle McCord off the field. Then, they will just need to force a few mistakes from McCord, something this defense has shown it can do. Georgia Tech will move to 3-0 in this game, with a win over Syracuse.

Final Georgia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -2.5 (-118)