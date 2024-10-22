ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia Tech continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Virginia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech (5-3) hosts Georgia Tech (4-3) in a crucial ACC matchup this Saturday at Lane Stadium. The Hokies enter the game riding a two-game winning streak, with their offense showing newfound consistency, scoring over 30 points in both victories. Conversely, Georgia Tech seeks to bounce back from a tough loss to Notre Dame, needing a win to secure bowl eligibility. This game is pivotal for both teams as they aim to solidify their standings in the conference and enhance their postseason aspirations.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Odds

Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +310

Virginia Tech: -11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3-1

Over/Under: 2-6

Head-To-Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 6-4 ATS

Georgia Tech is poised to continue their impressive streak against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg this weekend, extending their four-game winning streak at Lane Stadium. The Yellow Jackets' dynamic offense, led by quarterback Haynes King, has been a force to be reckoned with this season, averaging a robust 430.6 yards per game. King's dual-threat capabilities, evidenced by his 1,568 passing yards and 343 rushing yards, will pose a significant challenge to the Hokies' defense. The Yellow Jackets' ground game, spearheaded by Jamal Haynes with 551 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, provides a balanced attack that could keep Virginia Tech's defense off-balance throughout the game. Moreover, Georgia Tech's offense has demonstrated remarkable efficiency, ranking 5th nationally in ball security with only four turnovers this season, a crucial factor when playing in a hostile environment.

While Virginia Tech has shown improvement in recent weeks, their defense still ranks 70th nationally in yards allowed per game, a vulnerability that Georgia Tech's high-powered offense is well-equipped to exploit. The Yellow Jackets' recent success in Blacksburg, having won their last four visits dating back to 2014, provides a psychological edge that cannot be underestimated. This historical advantage, combined with Georgia Tech's offensive firepower and disciplined play, sets the stage for another road victory. The team's ability to perform under pressure, as demonstrated in their recent win against North Carolina where they racked up nearly 400 rushing yards, indicates they have the resilience and skill to silence the Hokie faithful and secure a crucial ACC road victory, further solidifying their position in the conference standings.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 5-2

Head-To-Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 4-6 ATS

Virginia Tech is poised to secure a crucial victory against Georgia Tech this weekend at Lane Stadium, a venue that has long been one of the most intimidating in college football. The Hokies' home-field advantage, bolstered by their passionate fan base and the electrifying “Enter Sandman” entrance, will play a significant role in energizing the team and unsettling their opponents. Lane Stadium's reputation as one of the toughest places to play in the NCAA, ranked 5th by The Athletic, will undoubtedly factor into the game's outcome. The Hokies have historically performed well at home, boasting a .721 winning percentage in Lane Stadium, which should give them a psychological edge over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

Beyond the atmosphere, Virginia Tech's on-field performance has been trending upward, with their offense finding its rhythm in recent weeks. Quarterback Kyron Drones has emerged as a dual-threat playmaker, accumulating over 1,600 total yards and 14 touchdowns. His connection with receiver Jaylin Lane and the strong ground game led by Bhayshul Tuten have made the Hokies' offense a formidable unit. Defensively, Virginia Tech has been opportunistic, ranking 26th nationally in takeaways. This could prove crucial against a Georgia Tech team that, while offensively productive, may struggle in the hostile environment of Lane Stadium. With the Hokies favored by 11.5 points, the stage is set for Virginia Tech to capitalize on their home-field advantage and recent momentum to secure a pivotal ACC victory.

Final Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech enters this ACC clash as an 11.5-point favorite, but the matchup may be closer than the spread suggests. The Hokies' offense has found its rhythm, averaging over 30 points in their last two wins. However, Georgia Tech's dynamic offense, led by quarterback Haynes King, could keep this game competitive. The Yellow Jackets' balanced attack and strong ball security (only four turnovers this season) will be crucial in the hostile environment of Lane Stadium. While Virginia Tech's home-field advantage and recent momentum give them an edge, Georgia Tech's offensive firepower may allow them to keep the score within the 11.5-point spread.

Final Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +11.5 (-110), Over 51.5 (-105)