College Basketball season is officially upon us and we're ready to bring you all the betting action as the season picks up steam. We'll see an in-state rivalry come to fruition when the Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) for an exciting tilt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

The Georgia Bulldogs are undefeated to start the season following wins over Tennessee Tech, Texas Southern, and North Florida. Their schedule will begin to ramp up with ranked St. John's and Marquette on the horizon, but they'll first be focused on gaining a win over their rival in Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is 2-1 following wins over Tennessee Tech and Texas Southern while dropping a game to North Florida. They've faced the same opposition as their opponents in this one and they're looking to improve on their 14-18 mark from a year ago. So far, they're off to a solid start as they open conference play.

Here are the Georgia-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Georgia Tech Odds

Georgia: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia Bulldogs finished 6-12 in conference play last season and will be looking to improve drastically following a solid recruiting class. They also added pieces through the transfer portal in Clemson's RJ Godfrey and Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence. Godfrey totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds in their most recent win over North Florida, so expect him to continue making an impact as a physical presence in the low paint.

Godfrey also does a great job in the hustle statistics with at least one assists, block, or steal in each of his first three games. Across from him is the freshman center Asa Nowell who leads the Bulldogs with 17.7 PPG. He's also adding 7.7 RPG of his own, so teams will have to combat an athletic tandem for the Bulldogs in Godfrey and Nowell all season.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Head Coach Damon Stoudamire is looking to build an identity within this team in his second year at the helm and he's trying to get this team playing with a chip on their shoulders. They add four additions from the transfer portal and will look to build upon the All-ACC Freshman season of forward Baye Ndongo. Leading the team with 16.3 PPG, Ndongo has shown an ability to extend his range and yes yet to miss a three-pointer through his first two attempts. Expect him to continue adding scoring wrinkles to his game throughout this season.

Naithan George is also an interesting player for the Yellow Jackets at the point guard position with his size at 6-foot-3. He's shown very solid court vision in his sophomore campaign and will be looking to build upon his 4.7 APG mark from last season. George also won't hesitate to drive to the rim and draw fouls, so expect him to work his way to the free throw line throughout this contest.

Final Georgia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting rivalry game between two teams that have a lot to offer this season in improving their stocks from a year ago. Georgia will certainly have the advantage in the paint throughout this game and they've managed to out-rebound opponents by 58 through their first three games. It's also worth noting that both of these teams faced the same opposition heading into this one with Georgia winning in more convincing fashion.

Nevertheless, this will be a dual between the bigs of Georgia and the perimeter play of Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are shooting a slightly better clip from three-point at 33.7% and they'll likely need success from there to help cover this spread. Still, I think the Georgia Bulldogs are the more sound team at this point and I like their odds to win on the road.

Final Georgia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Bulldogs ML (-120)