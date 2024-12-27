ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers are favored in this game, which is notable for anyone who follows college basketball fairly closely. When Memphis is in the role of the favorite, it usually stumbles. Memphis lost to Arkansas State as a hefty home favorite a few weeks ago. Memphis lost as a home favorite to Mississippi State earlier this month. Memphis doesn't handle high expectations well. It's only when the Tigers are expected to lose that they play more freely and display their better side. Memphis won outright on the road at Clemson when it was an underdog. Memphis has defeated UConn and Michigan State as an underdog. Memphis has a bunch of really good wins, but also a few notable losses. The Tigers are great when they are locked in and horrible when they aren't. There's a great deal of variance between their best iteration and their worst. What usually seems to identify the Tigers, though, is that when they play well, it is very regularly as the underdog, not the favorite. Can Memphis therefore play well as a narrow favorite against Ole Miss?

The Rebels are part of the wrecking-ball SEC. The SEC has lost fewer than 10 games total in the whole month of December. The SEC has nine teams in the top 20 of the Associated Press Poll. The SEC has 13 teams projected to be in the NCAA Tournament as of Christmas Day, via ESPN's Joe Lunardi. It is more likely than not that at least 10 SEC teams will make the NCAA Tournament. A few of the teams at the lower end might not get in, due to getting pounded by the rest o the conference, but even if a few teams do fall, at least 10 teams are still likely to get in. The whole SEC is in the top 75 of the NET rankings — all 16 teams. There isn't a single bad team in the very large conference. Ole Miss should benefit from this larger dynamic, but if the Rebels can beat Memphis before going into SEC play in January, that would really help their overall profile.

Here are the Ole Miss-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Memphis Odds

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Memphis: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Memphis

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

We said it above and provided details on this dynamic: Memphis doesn't handle being the favorite very well. This is an inconsistent team which often buckles under pressure. Ole Miss has a sound defense and is physical enough to handle Memphis's athleticism and skill. The Rebels can grind down Memphis and win a war of attrition in the second half.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis lost to Mississippi State and should be very mad about that result. The Tigers should play a lot better here than they did against MSU. They might be favored, but they're favored by only 1.5 points. Memphis winning this game wins the spread bet unless it's the Tigers by a single point. The odds of Memphis winning by one and only one point are very low. Chances are that a Memphis outright win is also a cover.

Final Ole Miss-Memphis Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a coin flip. Stay away at the start, and maybe wait for a live play.

Final Ole Miss-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -1.5