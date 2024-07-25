If you thought the NBA's greatest shooter of all time Stephen Curry was a one of a kind talent, you're not wrong — but that doesn't mean other superstars around the world who grew up watching Curry aren't trying to emulate his game. The man being called “the German Steph Curry,” Andreas Obst, is currently trying to lead his country to Olympic glory over his sharpshooting nickname's sake and the rest of Team USA.

Andreas Obst, the front man for the popular Bayern Germany basketball team, has shot 41% from deep in his career, and is known as one of the best shooters in Europe.

Plus he's already terrorized Team USA once. In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Obst racked up a team-high 24 points to give Germany the upset, knocking out the US in the semifinals. Steve Kerr said afterward they underestimated Obst, and they hope to avoid the same mistake if they faced him in the Olympics.

Well, in Team USA's recent nail-biter of an exhibition game against the German squad, Obst scored 14 points and nailed four triples as Germany narrowly missed the shocking upset. It took some heroic play by LeBron James down the stretch to secure the victory over the sharpshooter.

Does that sound familiar Steph Curry fans? Maybe LeBron was even conjuring his frequent playoffs and Finals rival as motivation to take down Obst!

Whatever LeBron's motivations, Andreas Obst is clearly a force to be reckoned with, and the Paris Olympics could be his coming out party on the world's stage.

Obst is frequently cited as one of the best players in the world not in the NBA, and he's got plenty of experience playing alongside association ballers with Team Germany — Dennis Schroder and brothers Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner share the court with him.

Steph Curry himself acknowledged the comparison between him and Obst in a post-game interview after the exhibition game. “He can shoot it, he’s got a quick release, he’s fearless,” admitted Curry.

“So, it’s pretty awesome to know the comparison: guys who have modeled a little bit of their game after me,” Curry continued. “He’s a great shooter. I saw it last year, I saw it tonight. He requires your attention at all times.”

So if — or more likely when — Germany and USA meet up again in actual Olympic competition, the 3rd-ranked German squad could be a handful for Steph Curry and the rest of the Team USA super team. Especially if Andreas Obst gets hot.