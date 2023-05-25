Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford are two of the best boxers in the world — but who carries more one-punch knockout power?

Crawford is the WBO welterweight champion with an unbeaten 39-0 record with 30 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Davis — who is also undefeated with his most recent win coming against Ryan Garcia last month — is much more efficient with his knockouts as 27 of his 29 wins have come by way of finish which is all the more impressive considering he has mainly fought under 140 pounds.

Crawford, in comparison, has been fighting at 148 pounds the last few years with welterweight prospect Brian Norman having the pleasure of sparring with both men.

So with that said, who does Norman rate as the bigger puncher?

“When I sparred Terence Crawford, I was 20 years old and he tried to old man me and show me I was a boy,” Norman said (via Boxing-Social). “But even when you see him fight, he doesn’t necessarily one shot people. He beats you up, then he kills you!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But as far as one shot power and who got that? I’ve got to give it to ‘Tank.’”

It’s certainly true that Crawford tends to finish his opponents with an accumulation of punches before going for the kill like he did against Kell Brook.

However, it’s still extremely impressive that Tank — who notably stands at 5’5 1/2” — is viewed as having more one-shot power than the bigger 5’8” Crawford.

Davis could be set for a shot at the lightweight titles against Devin Haney next if Shakur Stevenson doesn’t get the opportunity.

As for Crawford, his long-awaited welterweight title unification clash with Errol Spence Jr. looks like it’s finally happening in July.