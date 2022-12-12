By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably one of the nicest guys in the NBA right now. As it turns out, however, much like anybody else, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar does get a bit cranky when he’s interrupted from his sleep. Serge Ibaka had to learn that the hard way.

Jrue Holiday recently guested on Ibaka’s How hungry are you? show. At one point, the pair decided to Face Time Giannis to get his opinion on a particular tea that Ibaka served to his guest. Apparently, Antetokounmpo was napping when they called, and he clearly did not appreciate how his nap time was interrupted for something that wasn’t important at all:

“Get the s**t outta here, man,” Giannis said. “I don’t wanna drink that s**t. You’re not a chef. You’re not an artist. You are a role player and a rebounder and screen-setter. That’s what you are. Bye!”

Giannis didn’t have to do Ibaka like that. 😂 (h/t @overtime) pic.twitter.com/7ZjGTNquPX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 12, 2022

That’s savage. Giannis was clearly pissed about being awakened from his sleep, and while he may have been kidding (was he, though?), he still slapped Ibaka with some harsh truth bombs, particularly with regard to his role on the Bucks.

For his part, Serge seemed shocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rudeness. He didn’t clap back or anything and just said that he’ll see him tomorrow. Ibaka probably knew that he caught his Bucks teammate at a bad time and that he deserved to be absolutely eviscerated in his own show.

Giannis and Serge are good friends, though, and this is something that shouldn’t cause any rifts in their relationship. It’s still funny as hell, though.