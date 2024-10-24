A record number of MVPs are playing in the 2024 World Series with two of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises. Among them is New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton who is preparing for his first World Series appearance.

Stanton won the 2017 NL MVP award with the Miami Marlins. He'll try to add to his trophy case twofold with a World Series MVP trophy and a nice, shiny ring. The Yankees are four wins away from their 28th championship and Stanton will undoubtedly be a factor in the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a few inconsistent years of playoff performances, Stanton has lit it up this postseason. The Yankees would likely not be in the Fall Classic had it not been for the 15-year veteran's contributions at the plate.

Stanton is an absolute stalwart in the middle of New York's lineup and will be a nightmare for Los Angeles pitchers to face. The Dodgers pitching staff has to choose who to throw to between Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and a rejuvenated Giancarlo Stanton. Good luck to them and Dave Roberts.

Stanton is proving his worth with a monster postseason. He could not only be a catalyst for the Yankees in the World Series, but he could be the reason New York is the last team standing.

Expect more mammoth homers and clutch at-bats from Stanton. Here are our bold predictions for the 34-year-old's performance in the World Series.

Move over Reggie, there's a new Yankees slugger in town

It's no secret that Stanton is a man amongst boys when it comes to the raw power department. Few who have ever stepped foot in an MLB batter's box can launch a baseball like Stanton can. He's shown he still has plenty left in the tank during this ridiculous postseason run.

Stanton has five home runs and 11 RBIs this October entering the World Series. Seemingly all of his homers came in the clutch, including a game-tying two-run home run in the Yankees' pennant-clinching win against the Guardians.

He earned MVP honors for the American League Championship Series after posting a 1.222 OPS with four homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored. That was off an ALDS in which Stanton recorded 11 hits in 16 at-bats.

In his first World Series, expect Stanton to deliver even more power against what's been a staunch Dodgers pitching staff. The mammoth veteran slugger will crush three home runs in one game, joining Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth as the only Yankees to homer three times in a World Series game.

It would be the sixth time it occurred with Stanton becoming the fifth overall MLB player to do it (Ruth did it twice). If it's at home, what theatrics would ensue inside Yankee Stadium? It would be a sight to see, except for Dodgers fans.

Stanton seems to have that sort of ability in his swing right now. The crazy part is, he's not the only one who could hit three in one game and people wouldn’t bat an eye. Man is this series going to be fun.

Fancy another MVP award?

Winning World Series MVP is an honor only a select few major leaguers have been worthy of receiving. Of the 56 winners, 12 played for the Yankees when they won. The last to win it was Hideki Matsui in 2009, New York's last title.

The 2024 Yankees have several players who could earn the top individual honor for the MLB postseason. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are obviously in the mix. Soto had a chance to steal the ALCS MVP from Stanton after hitting the game-winning homer in the 10th inning of Game 5. Gerrit Cole also has a shout if he stymies the Dodgers' potent lineup.

Then there's Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and a plethora of Dodgers hitters who could win it. Stanton finds himself in the middle, currently with the fifth-best odds to win MVP per FanDuel.

If he puts together a series similar to the one he did in the ALCS, there is an easy argument to make for Stanton to win World Series MVP. It could come down to late-inning homers versus pure numbers, but Stanton has every bit of a chance to play hero as the rest of the 51 players in this series.

The Yankees will likely have to win for someone on the squad to win MVP. Only once has a player from the losing team won World Series MVP (Bobby Richardson with the Yankees in 1960). Win or lose, Stanton has a great chance. If the Yanks pull it off, Giancarlo Stanton will be the MVP.