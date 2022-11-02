Giannis Antetokounmpo leads way-too-early 2023 NBA MVP Power Rankings

The 2022-23 NBA season is officially underway. After two weeks of basketball, some players are already standing out among the others. That includes Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and other players who are recording some impressive stat lines. This means it is time for a very early 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings.

While Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić have established names, some youngsters such as Ja Morant are breaking out into the best players in the league. From triple-doubles to near 50-point performances, these players have already created some memorable moments that could influence the MVP voting down the line.

But until the playoffs arrive, these NBA stars will have a lot to do if they want to achieve big things by the end of the season. With that being said, here are the way-too-early 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong early case for his third MVP trophy. The “Greek Freak” is averaging a career-best 33.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 58.9 percent from the field. In just the second game of the season, he registered 44 points and 12 boards on 17-of-21 shooting in under 28 minutes on the court. In the very next game, he had 43 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against the Brooklyn Nets to complete the comeback after a 12-point deficit at halftime.

Notably, he has recorded a double-double in all but one game this year. But most importantly, Antetokounmpo is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 6-0 record. They are the only team in the NBA that is still undefeated. Team success might play a role in the MVP voting. If so, Antetokounmpo is in a great position to win the award for the third time in the last five years.

2. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

A close runner-up to Antetokounmpo is Luka Dončić. The Slovenian guard is averaging 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He has already recorded two triple-doubles, including one with 44 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in an overtime thriller against the Brooklyn Nets.

What is playing against Dončić’s case is that the Dallas Mavericks are just 3-3. The team lost to a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder but also blew the Memphis Grizzles out. If Dallas had a better record, he could have been at the No. 1 spot. Still, it is difficult to ignore what Dončić has been doing individually. Without him, the Mavericks would be in a way tougher spot than they are right now.

3. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Involved in one of the most important deals of the offseason, the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell away in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. Mitchell is turning the Cleveland Cavaliers into instant contenders in the Eastern Conference and he’s been a tried and true NBA MVP candidate early on. He is averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He is hitting 49.6 percent of his field goals, 45.5 percent of his 3-point attempts and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

“Spida” is leading the Cavs to a 5-1 start, the second-best record in the conference behind the undefeated Bucks. His multiple 30-point performances and even 40-point are certainly a big reason for the early success with Cleveland. With Mitchell on the roster, the future looks bright with the young core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

4. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

In just his fourth year in the league, Ja Morant is already looking like an MVP-level player. This season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds with great efficiency. He is shooting 55 percent from the field, 56 percent on his 3-point attempts and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. After making his All-Star and All-NBA debuts last year, the Murray State product seems to be on track for another stellar season.

Morant has perhaps the best individual performance in the 2022-23 season so far. Against the Houston Rockets, the point guard recorded 49 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two blocks on 17-of-26 shooting, including five 3-pointers. He could be higher on this list if the Memphis Grizzlies had a record better than 4-3.

5. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

If the NBA had a Comeback Player of the Year award, Damian Lillard would be the clear frontrunner. After missing most of the 2021-22 season due to an abdominal injury, there were many questions surrounding his condition for this year and if he would ever return to his All-NBA form. So far, he is showing that he is still the same “Dame Time” he was before, perhaps even better.

He is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from beyond the arc and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line. Lillard is leading the Portland Trail Blazers to the top of the Western Conference with a 5-1 record. That includes back-to-back games with at least 40 points, resulting in two-point wins over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Despite currently being sidelined by an injury, Lillard had an explosive start to the season and should not be slept on in NBA MVP discussions.

Honorable Mentions:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors