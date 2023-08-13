After seeing training practice for the New York Giants watching their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, we have a good idea about where things stand when it comes to the roster.

However, throughout training camp and based on play over the last couple of seasons, there are some players who could end up with a smaller role on the team than they initially expected coming into the season.

We know who the key players will be for the Giants. Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller are the biggest names on the Giants' offense, and the rest of the offensive line generally seems to be set as well. On defense, the staples are Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Adoree' Jackson. Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are locked into their roles as well and have high potential.

However, there is one specific position on each side of the ball that has some uncertainty. On offense, it is the second outside wide receiver position, while on defense, it is the slot corner position. Most would assume that Isaiah Hodgins will be the second outside wide receiver, and Darnay Holmes will be the slot corner. That might be the case, but there are players who could take their spots as starters. Let's get into why.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Isaiah Hodgins developed great chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones in the second half of last season after getting picked up from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad. He will be used this year, even if he does lose his starting job. However, the reason that Isaiah Hodgins could lose his starting job is because of what the Giants' coaching staff usually values on offense.

The Giants have made it an emphasis to create more explosive plays this offseason, and they did that by bringing in speed. The headline move was bringing in tight end Darren Waller, but the relevant one to Isaiah Hodgins is drafting Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There were concerns regarding Jalin Hyatt's route running, but his speed is a game changer and is something that Hodgins does not bring with his game.

Before training camp started, there was some thought that Jalin Hyatt would be brought along slowly, and although he did not do much in the preseason game against the Lions, he has flashed his ability to take the top off of a defense and generally get open underneath with adequate route running in training camp.

Hodgins could still have more use in the red zone than Hyatt due to his route running skills, but Hyatt might prove to be more valuable from anywhere else on the field. Even if it is not in week 1, Hyatt could take over that second wide receiver spot this season.

Darnay Holmes, CB

Darnay Holmes is still listed as the nickel cornerback on the Giants' depth chart as of right now. The hope for many was that second year cornerback Cor'Dale Flott would be able to take over slot duties this season, but to this point, Darnay Holmes has not lost the starting role as of now.

However, the fanbase and coaching staff likely is not very comfortable with the status of the position. Darnay Holmes struggles in man coverage, which is what Wink Martindale's scheme is built on. Even if Holmes beats out Cor'Dale Flott, he could be in trouble when it comes to reps.

The Giants have put Adoree' Jackson in the slot, with rookie corners Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III on the outside at times in training camp. That lineup could be seen against teams who have their top receiving options as slot receivers, like the Dallas Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb or the Los Angeles Rams with Cooper Kupp.

This could also be a position that the Giants monitor after cut day, and then bring in a veteran corner who could play the slot at a serviceable level.

It will be intriguing to see what happens at slot corner for the Giants for the rest of the preseason and throughout the regular season.