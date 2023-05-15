My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Giants have had a busy offseason, but there are still some issues that need to be settled over the next few weeks. Easily the biggest of them all is the contract situation of Saquon Barkley, who received the franchise tag from the Giants earlier this offseason. The problem is that Barkley and the Giants have yet to come to an agreement on a new extension for the star running back.

After two rough campaigns, Barkley bounced back in a big way in 2022, making his mark as both a runner (295 CAR, 1312 YDS, 10 TD) and as a pass-catcher (57 REC, 338 YDS) for the entire season. As a result, Barkley wants to get paid, but it sounds like his requests may be very high. The Giants have reportedly offered Barkley up to $14 million per year on a new deal, but that hasn’t been enough to get New York’s top playmaker to put pen to paper just yet.

“The Giants, according to sources, offered Barkley a multi-year deal worth $12.5 million a season at the bye week, then increased that number to $13 million with a chance to get to $14 million in incentives shortly after the season. Barkley rejected both deals. He and his agent Kim Miale obviously overestimated the running-back market.” – Bob Brookover, NJ.com

Running backs typically don’t get paid tons of money, and Barkley is clearly looking to change that. But with Daniel Jones also getting a huge extension earlier this offseason as well, the Giants don’t want to get burned by handing a running back with a significant injury history a massive contract. There’s still time for a deal to get done, but right now, it looks like this impasse could continue for quite some time.