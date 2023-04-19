The New York Giants own the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have nine more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Bryan Bresee.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants had 11 picks, and eight of them played five games or more. Notably, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Wan’Dale Robinson, Joshua Ezeudu, Cordale Flott, Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, and Micah McFadden all made significant contributions throughout the year.

Looking ahead to the 2023 offseason, the Giants have already made some moves by re-signing Daniel Jones and franchise-tagging Saquon Barkley. They have ten selections in the upcoming draft and have made several additions to their team. These include Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke, and other players to bolster their defense and offense. However, except for Waller, none of these new players are significant upgrades that would prevent the Giants from drafting a player at the same position. As a result, they have various options when it comes to the No. 26 overall pick.

As for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Giants have needs at several positions, including wide receiver, interior offensive line, pass rush, linebacker, and secondary.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Giants in the draft.

1. Giants get former blue-chip DT Bryan Bresee

The Giants require a dynamic and adaptable player to join their three-man front and fill the void left by Dalvin Tomlinson alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Bryan Bresee is the ideal candidate for this role.

Bresee is an intriguing prospect to watch on draft day. He gained a lot of attention after a standout freshman season and was considered one of the best football players in the country in 2020. However, his ACL injury in 2021 and other subsequent struggles caused him to slip off the national radar and lose some of his “blue-chip” status.

Despite this, scouts still hold Bresee in high regard. Of course, some teams may be wary of his limited game tape and injury history. The Giants, however, have prioritized improving their defense, and have a low-key need for a defensive lineman. This is especially as the team struggled when Williams or Lawrence was off the field.

Bresee’s competitive toughness and ability to overcome adversity make him a compelling prospect. While some teams may be divided on him, he has the potential to make an immediate impact on defense if selected.

6'5"

298 pounds And @ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee just flew with a 4.93u. 👀 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7ZvxfVC4B — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

2. Giants choose Alabama safety

The Giants currently have one reliable safety in Xavier McKinney. However, they need assistance at the other safety position. Jordan Battle could be a good fit for the team. He possesses top speed and quickness for coverage and has worked to improve his weaknesses against the run.

Despite being overshadowed by other defensive backs in the draft class, Battle was a key contributor for Alabama football against both the run and the pass. This makes him a good fit for the Giants. Recall that in 2022, the Giants heavily relied on their defensive backs despite being stretched thin in terms of depth.

At the NFL level, Battle is projected as a versatile third safety who could potentially start in the right scheme. He could also serve as a “big nickel” player for any defense utilizing that alignment. With his size and athleticism, he is capable of playing both box safety and deep zone positions for the Giants. This versatility would allow for more options in coverage and disguise pressure on passing downs.

3. Tyler Scott joins the Giants receiver corps

Last season, the Giants struggled with their wide receiver position. Now, they’ve brought in Paris Campbell and agreed to terms with Darius Slayton to address the issue. Despite those moves, they still need more depth in their pass-catching department. This is where Tyler Scott, from the University of Cincinnati, comes in. In 2022, Scott was named to the All-AAC Second Team and was included in Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. He finished his college career with 1,439 yards on 87 catches with 14 touchdowns. In 2022 alone, he recorded 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns, although he did have seven drops. He opted out of his bowl game to focus on his future and the draft.

Scott’s athleticism and track background were on full display at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s an explosive vertical threat with good route-running skills, especially in zone coverage. However, he has concerns with strength, and his ability to track the ball and win in contested catches was inconsistent in 2022. He primarily played as the field side No. 1 receiver, running many speed-outs, and lined up outside on 96.5 percent of his snaps. Scott also had limited usage in the slot. To help him transition for the Giants, he would benefit from free releases, given that he played mostly as an “X” in Cincinnati’s spread RPO system.