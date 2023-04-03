As the NFL offseason rolls along, it’s time for the New York Giants to get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft. While most of the analysis right now deals with the first-round pick, the Giants draft will be a win or a loss based on Day 2 and Day 3 as much as anything else. With that in mind, here are three NFL Draft sleepers for the G Men to target in the league’s annual selection weekend.

When it comes to needs after NFL free agency, the Giants could stand to add depth at a few places on the roster. This includes at wide receiver, interior offensive line, pass rushers, cornerback, and even quarterback.

New York could address any one (or two) of these needs high in the draft. But if not, the team should look to add some potential sleepers late to bulk up these spots. Here are a few potential Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) names to consider.

C Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

Heading into the Giants draft, the team currently has Ben Bredson, a left guard by trade, penciled in as the team’s starting center after losing Jon Feliciano (San Francisco 49ers) and Nick Gates (Washington Commanders) this offseason.

This spot is a priority, so the Giants may address it on Day 1 or Day 2 with a higher-end prospect like Joe Tippmann from Wisconsin or John Michael Schmitz from Minnesota. If not, though, the Giants could stay in the Big 10 looking for NFL draft sleepers and go for Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi.

Oluwatimi has good size for a center at 6-foo-2½ and 309 pounds. He also was outstanding in his one season at Michigan (after transferring from Virginia), winning the Rimington Trophy (nation’s best center) and Outland Trophy (best offensive or defensive lineman). He was also part of the Wolverines line that won the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in college football) two years in a row.

The Maryland native will have to clan some technical issues up in the pros, and he’s not the most athletic center in the draft, but with the right tutelage, this possible Day 3 pick could be a Week 1 starter after the Giants draft him.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

The Giants improving their wide receiver corps is an ongoing process. The team picked up Isiah Hodgins midseason last year off the Buffalo Bills practice squad and he became a valuable player.

This NFL offseason, the team re-signed Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd and brought in Parris Campbell. These are all positive actions, but they don’t move the needle all that much.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the first-round WR class isn’t that strong. Even if the Giants do draft a wideout at No. 25, they should still take a sleeper or two on Day 3. That strategy worked out for the Green Bay Packers last season, as fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs was as good or better than second-rounder Christian Watson most of the season.

Xavier Hutchinson is a 6-foot-2, 203-pound pass-catcher from Iowa State who has great production in college. Last season he had 107 catches for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns. He’s not the fastest wideout, but his size, skill, and competitive demeanor could help him become an excellent player in the league.

The Giants have a lot of speed at WR and crafty veteran route-runners. A big, high-volume target like Hutchinson will be good in the red zone, and he could become a favorite target of Daniel Jones down the line.

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Speaking of Daniel Jones, the Giants currently only have one other QB on the roster, Tyrod Taylor. It wouldn’t hurt for the Giants draft to include a developmental signal-caller late in the process. That said, if the G Men can find an NFL draft sleeper quarterback who could also get on the field in some capacity in Year 1, that would be ideal.

Malik Cunningham isn’t a prototypical NFL quarterback, and the truth is, he may never become a pro-level QB. That said, the 6-foot, 192-pound football player is an OK thrower and an elite runner. Cunningham threw for 9,660 yards at Louisville and ran for 3,179. His 120 total touchdowns broke a school record set by a pretty good QB: Lamar Jackson.

Cunningham will have no pressure to play QB for the next two years, and maybe he impresses in practice. Even if not, though, creative offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll should be able to find a unique way to use this unique talent in special packages.

That’s why this potential Giants draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft is the deepest of deep NFL draft sleepers.