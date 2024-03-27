The New York Giants find themselves in an interesting situation in the 2024 NFL Draft. Having a top 10 pick, sitting at No. 6, they realistically have a few options. The question is, what do head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen feel is the biggest need for this team moving forward and who and what position best fits that role with their first-round pick?
Giants owner John Mara has already said that he would be fully supportive of his team drafting a quarterback at No. 6, which suggests that he is no longer comfortable with Daniel Jones.
“If they [Daboll and Schoen] fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 — or moving up — I certainly would support that,” Mara said, via ESPN.com.
But who will be left at No. 6? Depending on which mock draft you look at, it's likely that Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are off the board for sure. It then gets murky between who will be the next quarterback taken off the board between former Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy, who after the combine and recent pro day is moving up a lot of people's draft boards.
The New England Patriots could always trade their No. 3 pick, including to the Giants, should they want to trade up to get the quarterback they desire. However, they would likely have to compete with the Minnesota Vikings for the pick, who have two picks in the first round (11th and 23rd).
For the Giants, it could simply come down to who the best available player is on the board when it gets to their sixth pick. So, let's look at three players they should target.
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Whether or not Jayden Daniels is available at three or at six, he should be a top target for the Giants. Again, would the Giants move up to three if they thought he would be picked then or are they brave enough to wait? There should at least be the other available option (check out below) but Daniels seems to be at this point the likely third quarterback taken off the board.
Drafting Daniels would at least rejuvenate a fanbase that is tired of bad quarterback play. It would be interesting to see how he would be used in Daboll's offense. When Daboll was with the Buffalo Bills, he utilized Josh Allen's size and legs along with his arm to make him into the quarterback he is today. Daniels doesn't have anywhere close to Allen's size, but he's a great runner.
JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
So if not Daniels, then JJ McCarthy, who has actually met with Giants. McCarthy seems to be one of the more coachable quarterbacks in this draft class, which would likely make any head coach happy. The Giants should feel comfortable with either Daniels or McCarthy at quarterback as it would at least potentially be a move in the right direction for the team that feels like it's in a bit of win-now mode. McCarthy could help reset this team offensively, but he's going to need some help.
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Whoever the quarterback will be for the Giants, they're going to need someone to throw to. On New York's roster currently is a bunch of unproven receivers, with last year's leading receiver, Darius Slayton, and last year's third-round No. 73 overall pick Jalin Hyatt possibly the best of the bunch. They need a playmaker, which is definitely what Malik Nabers is.
If there isn't a quarterback at No. 6 that the Giants like and Nabers is still on the board — because Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be gone — then the former LSU receiver should not be given a second thought. He would at least be a start at rebuilding what was a putrid offense last season, though still needing many more pieces to be complete.