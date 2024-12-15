For the second straight week, a New York Giants fan flew a plane with a banner over MetLife Stadium asking owner John Mara to fire his employees. Despite being targeted by the banner, head coach Brian Daboll is not concerned with the message even as his team fell to 2-12.

After the team's Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Daboll was asked to speak on the banner but brushed it off, merely saying he would “control what he can control,” per Jordan Ranaan. Daboll and Mara gave a similar response in Week 14 when the unknown fan started the stunt.

Whether Daboll and Mara want to address the situation or not, it will likely continue. The banner visible in Week 15 read, “Mr. Mara, enough—We won't stop until you fire everyone.”

Mara, however, has stated that he does not intend to fire Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen. Both Schoen and Daboll are in their third season with the team after coming over from the Buffalo Bills. They led the team to a 9-7-1 record in 2022 but have fallen off a cliff since, leading to criticism and pressure from fans.

If the fan intends on flying the light aircraft to send another message, he will need to wait until Week 17. The Giants hit the road in Week 16 to face the Atlanta Falcons but return home the following week to host the Indianapolis Colts.

Giants fall apart in Week 15

If the plane-flying fan had any doubt about continuing his stunt, the Giants' Week 15 performance likely re-assured him. Continuing their trend of blowout losses, New York struggled in every aspect of the game against the Ravens en route to a 35-14 defeat.

The Giants suffered another quarterback injury in the game as well, as Tommy DeVito exited the contest with a concussion. Tim Boyle stepped in to relieve him with Drew Lock already out due to a heel injury. Lock started the previous two games with DeVito nursing a forearm injury.

Surprisingly, Boyle led both of the Giants' touchdown drives after DeVito's injury. He still finished the game completing just 50 percent of his passes and added a horrendous interception late in the game.

The lone bright spot of the week for New York was rookie Malik Nabers, who continued his historic season. Nabers grabbed 10 of his 14 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. The 10-catch game was his third double-digit reception outing of the year.