Brian Daboll has some adjustments to make for 2024

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll got off to a great start to his tenure in 2022, leading the team to a surprising playoff run, but his sideline demeanor has been critiqued by some in the organization after a frustrating 2023 season.

“He has no composure,” a team source said to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Brian Daboll's relationship with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale deteriorated over the course of the season, and some of Daboll's yelling and behavior during games made it hard to do the job, according to Leonard. Wink Martindale and the Giants have parted ways, leaving Daboll with the task of finding a new defensive coordinator.

The issues reached more than just Martindale, it reached offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as well. Daboll reportedly stripped play calling duties from Mike Kafka multiple times throughout the season, according to Leonard. That information was not known before, although there was speculation.

Kafka is receiving head coach interviews, with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks requesting to speak with him. It will be worth monitoring whether or not he lands one of those jobs, and if he returns to the Giants next season if he does not land a head coaching job.

If Kafka does not receive a head coaching job, the Giants can block him from seeking other offensive coordinator jobs. If Kafka interviews for another offensive coordinator job in the near future, it will be telling about Daboll and Kafka's relationship.

Regardless, Daboll has some changes he needs to make to replicate the success he had in year one with the Giants in the future.