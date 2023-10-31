The New York Giants have signed free agent quarterback Matt Barkley to the practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo.

Barkley played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll when he was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Barkley was the backup to Josh Allen from 2018-2020, compiling a 1-0 record as a starter and throwing for 788 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over the course of three seasons behind Allen.

Matt Barkley signs, but Daniel Jones likely back at QB for the Giants

In addition to signing Barkley, the Giants received good news on the injury status of starter Daniel Jones, who has missed the last three games with a neck injury. Jones has been cleared for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders and plans to play.

The Giants likely felt the need to add extra depth after Taylor was knocked out of Week 8 against the New York Jets and sent to the hospital for further evaluation. Taylor is considered week-to-week, leading to the Giants adding extra depth after third-string QB Tommy Devito was thrust into action last week. Devito was 2-for-7 for -1 passing yard in relief of Taylor in the Giants' loss to the Jets.

Matt Barkley has bounced around different teams over the last few years as depth, but hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2020 with the Buffalo Bills. Barkley, 33, was a standout at USC and was drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Daniel Jones back in the fold for Week 9, it's possible that Barkley gets elevated to serve as a backup quarterback who is familiar with Daboll's offense. For now, it appears he'll be the quarterback on the Giants' practice squad.