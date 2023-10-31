Daniel Jones put to rest any speculation that he won’t be back on the field on Sunday for the New York Giants. After missing three games with a neck injury, Jones has been cleared for contact and is set to return under center for the 2-6 Giants.

“I'm cleared. I'm ready to go. Barring any setbacks this week, I'll be ready to go,” Jones told Kay Adams on Tuesday.

Jones has a 71.7 passer rating in five games this season with the Giants going 1-4 in those games. He has 884 passing yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions, adding another touchdown on the ground.

Jones had a neck injury back in 2021 that forced him to miss the final six games of the season. He bounced back to have a career year in 2022. Is there a similar jump in the cards after his recovery this year?

Can Jones turn Giants season around?

As the season approaches the halfway point, the Giants look nowhere near a playoff team. New York has the worst offense in the league and is the only NFL team yet to score 100 points through eight weeks.

The offense did not look good with Daniel Jones, but it took an even further step back in the three games he missed. Things should get better with Jones back and the Giants will expect it to. The big question will be the quarterback's health.

A neck injury could be tough to keep away, especially if Jones continues to get hit as often as he has this year. The Giants probably won’t make an improbable run to the playoffs, but they should at least look a little more competent if Jones can remain healthy.