Ahead of the New York Giants next matchup against the Washington Commanders, Eric Bieniemy gave credit where it's due for the defense led by coordinator Don Martindale.

The Commanders offensive coordinator, previously with the Kansas City Chiefs, noticed the performance the Giants had last week on primetime against the in-state Buffalo Bills and gave props to them according to ESPN's John Keim.

“I saw a pretty damn good aggressive defense last week… fly around and pretty much shut Buffalo down,” Bieniemy said. “I thought the defense did a great job playing sound football.”

While the Giants ultimately lost the game against the Bills, they held the usually explosive offense scoreless until the fourth quarter where they put up 14 unanswered points. Looking at that statistic, the defense played winning football even if the scoreboard shows differently.

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team with 11 total tackles as the rushing attack was kept in check for most of the game helped by the presence of defensive linemen Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawerence II. At the end of the day, the Giants are last in the NFC East at 1-5 and if they want to turn their season around, it has to start as soon as possible.

This Sunday, the Giants take on Bienemy and the Commanders in a NFC East showdown where they have led the team to a 3-3 record so far on the season. Washington is coming off of a bounce back win against the Atlanta Falcons after losing big to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football a few weeks ago.