A New York Giants Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders just might get Big Blue back into the win column. It depends on which team shows up — last week's version is likely good enough to a W, or the team that played in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

The problem is that, in their other games, the Giants have looked overmatched to a shocking degree. Losses to the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins are one thing, considering the quality of those teams. But the Giants weren't even competitive in those games, didn't even belong on the field.

But in Week 6, New York was on the goal line with a chance to knock off the Buffalo Bills. So what gives? Was last week a fluke, or perhaps a Giants team ignited by a new signal caller? At 1-5, if this team has a run in them, now is the time to make it, starting on Sunday.

With those stakes in mind, let's take a look at this classic NFC East matchup and turn in our Giants Week 7 predictions.

Six points for WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Is the Wan'Dale Robinson breakout, fantasy or otherwise, imminent? The 2022 second-round pick has played 60+% of the Giants' offensive snaps in each of the last three games, and his targets are trending upward. He garnered a season-high eight against Buffalo, good for eight catches. Not a bad percentage there.

Now, it might be a fool's errand to predict a touchdown from any Giants player. But if someone is going to find the end zone, Robinson has as good a shot as anyone else. Whether Robinson's busy Sunday Night Football was due to QB Tyrod Taylor getting the start or the diminutive wideout feeling more comfortable in coach Brian Daboll's offense, it should continue on Sunday against the Commanders, giving Robinson a chance to hit paydirt for the first time this season.

Multiple sacks for Kayvon Thibodeaux AND Bobby Okereke

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux was heating up for the Giants' pass rush before Josh Allen and the Bills kept him off the stat sheet. He had recorded four sacks in three games, taking down Seattle's QB Geno Smith twice on Monday Night Football. Okereke, meanwhile, had himself a coming out party on Sunday vs. the Bills. He had a monster performance, helping to force two turnovers, notching two tackles for losses, and dominating in pass coverage. It seems like Giants DC Wink Martindale might've unlocked another gear in the linebacker.

Add to that the fact that Commanders QB Sam Howell is averaging 5.7 sacks taken per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Whether it's the Washington offensive line not blocking, the receivers not getting open, or Howell holding onto the ball too long, it's a major issue for Ron Rivera's offense. There's really no reason to think Howell will be better at avoiding sacks in Week 7 than he has been in any other, so the Giants should be able to tee off on the North Carolina product. Thibodeaux and Okereke stand to benefit from Howell's weakness here.

Giants best Commanders in front of home crowd

The Giants gave the Bills all they could handle last week, and were a controversial non-call away from stealing a win on the road. It was also an ugly game, another in which K Graham Gano was the only Giant to put points on the board. But perhaps a key change on offense, born out of necessity, will push the GIants into the win column for the second time.

Daniel Jones is the undisputed starting quarterback for New York when healthy. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely he'll be healthy enough to avoid missing his second straight game. Tyrod Taylor couldn't get the offense into the endzone, but it looked like a competent unit at times, which is more than one could say for much of the season with Jones at the helm.

Getting RB Saquon Barkley back from an ankle injury no doubt helped. The spark from their best playmaker being back, plus whatever spark is generated from a (temporary) change at QB, seems to have done something to the Giants. Give this team another shot against a weaker opponent, and Daboll's squad look capable of eking out win number-two.