In what ended up being a frustrating loss for the New York Giants as they had the opportunity to beat the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll expressed his frustrations about the performance after the game.

There were a ton of chances the Giants had to extend or take back the lead in the red-zone, most notably at the one-yard line, but came up short. The key moment came at the very end with no time remaining at that spot where a touchdown would have won them the game.

It's been a constant debate whether tight end Darren Waller was held in the end-zone on the last play, but at the end of the day, the Giants didn't convert. For Daboll, that was the aspect that loss them the game in primetime, according to ESPN.

“It came down to 1 yard and just missed it,” Daboll said. “We got it down there four times and we didn’t put it in. That’s really the difference in the game, not being able to punch it in the end zone.”

Tyrod Taylor, Saquon Barkley speak on missed chances

Another baffling situation near the one-yard line happened at the very end of the first half where starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor handed it off to Saquon Barkley with 14 seconds left when the Giants had no timeouts. The time ran out in the second quarter instead of passing the ball and having a couple of chances to score.

Ummm…. What the heck was this?!?#Giants had no timeouts. What a disaster. pic.twitter.com/ab5v2bBaeL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2023

Tyrod Taylor spoke to the media after the game and said the result is a tough one to swallow, especially after all the chances they had to score.

“It’s tough to go out on that one, especially when we did as much as we did to get into that situation,” Taylor said. “Any loss hurts. Whether or not it hurts more because it’s in Buffalo, I wouldn’t say that.”

The Giants brought in some help before the contest as star running back Saquon Barkley was healthy enough after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury. In the game, he carried the ball 24 times for 93 yards, and said to the media that it's his fault the Giants didn't score at the end of the first half.

“We got to find a way to come up with points here. I put that on me,” Barkley said. “Everyone’s frustrated with losing.”

If the Giants want to turn around their season after a 1-5 start, it has to be sooner rather than later. The Giants will now look to overcome the disappointing loss as they'll next face the Washington Commanders on Oct. 22.