Since arriving to the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has become a focal point of the defensive front. He has now received a contract that has matched his play on the field.

On Thursday, Dexter Lawrence and the Giants agreed to a massive, four-year extension worth up to $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With his new deal, he will now be one of the league’s highest-paid defensive tackles.

Since his arrival to the Giants, Lawrence has developed into a star on the interior. Over 64 games, he has recorded 213 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, and 16.5 sacks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This past season, Dexter Lawrence took his game to new heights. While playing alongside Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari, he often times looked to be the Giants best defender. Over 16 games, he recorded 68 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks.

The addition of Lawrence dates back to the Giants move to trade away Odell Beckham Jr. When the team opted to trade away the star receiver, they earned the 17th pick in return. Eventually, this selection became Dexter Lawrence himself.

The move to extend Lawrence also comes just months after the Giants move to give his fellow 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones a new deal. With the return of both players, they have brought back their leaders on both sides of the ball. Heading into 2023 and beyond, this pair will continue to serve as the core of this team.