Giants GM speaks out on futures of Carlos Rodon, Joc Pederson

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi discussed the futures of Joc Pederson and Carlos Rodon after extending Wilmer Flores to a two-year deal. The Giants have struggled in 2022, but they are not expected to enter rebuild mode. Instead, they are looking to be active in MLB free agency this offseason. But Zaidi and the Giants may look into extending Pederson and Rodon ahead of free agency, per NBC Sports.

“We’ve expressed interest and there’s still some time until the end of the season and free agency hits, so we’ll just continue to see if there’s a match out there,” Zaidi said in reference to a potential Joc Pederson extension.

The Giants understand that Pederson will hit free agency barring an extension. However, Carlos’ Rodon’s situation is a bit more complicated. The All-Star left-hander has a player option. The majority of the MLB world expects him to opt-out of his deal to seek a more lucrative contract on the open market.

Zaidi acknowledged that the Giants would love to bring him back. But he also mentioned that the ultimate decision will be up to Carlos Rodon.

“I know he’s mentioned he’s been happy here and would have interest in coming back. That’s always a big part of the equation, whether players have an interest in coming back, and he does,” Zaidi said. “We’ll just have to see whether there’s interest in engaging. He’s obviously got a contract structure where he has a decision to make, so that complicates the sequencing of the discussions, but he’s certainly a guy that we’d love to see back. He’s done a great job for us.”

A Pederson extension seems more realistic at this juncture. However, the Giants may be able to work something out with both players.