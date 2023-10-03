After four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, it’s become so hard to deny that the New York Giants have a serious problem — or problems. The easiest target for people looking for something (or someone) to blame for the team’s malaise is no other than quarterback Daniel Jones, who is clearly not living up to the fat contract extension he signed with New York back in the offseason. That was made abundantly clear again on Monday, during the Giants’ embarrassing 24-3 loss at MetLife Stadium against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Against the Seahawks, Jones did not look like someone the Giants should be paying $160 million to be their quarterback. Jones was able to complete 27 of his 34 throws, but two of his attempts were interceptions. One was taken to the house by a rookie cornerback. He had zero touchdowns and got sacked a total of 11 times for a loss of a ton of yards.

“I think we’re all frustrated,” Jones said during the postgame press conference, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I know I’ve got to play better and I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can to do that.” Jones did not say it, but he must not be satisfied with the work of his protection unit so far this season.

Even for a bad quarterback, getting taken to the ground that many times was emblematic of a defective offensive line. So far this season, the Giants are the worst in the entire league with a 14.65 percent offensive quarterback sack rate. Jones is not being protected well in the pocket. The absence of left tackle Andrew Thomas has exacerbated the offensive line issues of the Giants. Thomas sat out the Seattle game — his third in a row — due to a hamstring injury. Evan Neal, who was drafted in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft by the Giants, has been underwhelming as well. He has a Pro Football Focus overall rating of 40.9. His pass-blocking rating is only at 36.9. The Giants can’t be happy with that.

The defense and the special teams are not doing particularly great either for the Giants, who will have to find a way to get it together in time for Week 5’s road game against the Miami Dolphins.