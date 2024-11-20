The New York Giants' 2024 season has been a whirlwind, and at 2-8, the team is facing more changes, including at the most critical position: quarterback. Speaking about the recent shakeup, defensive standout Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts. “That’s the nature of the beast,” Thibodeaux said. “You know, when you’re 2-8 and things are changing—every position is up for grabs honestly.”

The Giants’ decision to shuffle their quarterback room further underscores the team’s struggles this season. Former starter Daniel Jones, once viewed as the franchise’s future, has dropped to No. 4 on the depth chart following his benching and the signing of Tim Boyle to the practice squad. The move comes as the Giants aim to protect themselves financially and explore alternative options under center.

Jones’ fall from grace has been both swift and stark. Once a centerpiece of the Giants’ rebuild, he now finds himself relegated to the margins. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jones was the fourth quarterback in individual drills during Wednesday’s practice, the first since his demotion.

Giants make QB change amidst 2-8 season

The primary driver behind Jones’ reduced role is the team’s desire to avoid financial risk. If Jones were to suffer an injury that carries into 2025, the Giants would be obligated to pay him $23 million in guaranteed compensation. While league rules prevent the Giants from completely shutting Jones down, they’ve limited his participation in team drills and show no signs of activating him for game days.

With Jones sidelined, the Giants are turning to their other options at quarterback. The changes come amid mounting frustration from fans and players alike as the team struggles to find consistency on offense. Thibodeaux’s candid assessment highlights the urgency for improvement across the board, not just at quarterback.

“When things aren’t working, you have to make changes,” Thibodeaux added. “That goes for every position, not just QB. We’re all being evaluated.”

The Giants face a tough road ahead, starting with this Sunday’s matchup. The quarterback situation remains in flux, and it’s unclear who will take the reins as the team searches for stability. The hope is that a fresh face under center can provide a spark to a struggling offense.

For Thibodeaux and the Giants, the focus remains on staying competitive despite the turmoil. “At the end of the day, we’re all trying to win,” Thibodeaux said. “No matter who’s playing, we have to execute and give ourselves a chance.”

As the Giants navigate this turbulent season, Thibodeaux’s remarks reflect the mindset of a team still fighting to salvage something from what has been a disappointing campaign. Whether the quarterback change will be the catalyst for improvement remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: every position is indeed up for grabs.