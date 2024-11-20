Recently, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll made a difficult decision by benching quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of backup Tommy DeVito, who briefly captured the nation's imagination during his stint as the team's starter last year. Jones has struggled mightily this year after coming off of a torn ACL a season ago, and the team's recent loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany was apparently enough to convince Daboll that a change was in order.

Behind DeVito in the pecking order is now Drew Lock, who was signed this offseason after his stop with the Seattle Seahawks a year ago, but apparently, Jones could be demoted even further than that.

“#Giants HC Brian Daboll said they haven’t decided whether Daniel Jones or Tim Boyle (signed to the practice squad on Tuesday) will be QB3 this week. This means there’s a chance Daniel Jones could be demoted to QB4,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Boyle is an NFL veteran who has had previous stops with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins.

A steep decline for Daniel Jones

Just a couple of years ago, Daniel Jones was widely viewed as one of the more promising younger quarterbacks in the NFL, as he had just led New York on a surprising regular season run that ultimately culminated in a trip to the playoffs, where they upset the Minnesota Vikings on the road in round one before bowing out to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

The ensuing offseason, Jones was rewarded with a lucrative long term contract that solidified the organization's belief in him as the guy moving forward.

However, fast forward two years, and virtually everything that could have gone wrong for the Giants has come to pass, as the team has dealt with major injury struggles, offensive line ineptitude, and frankly, severe regression from Jones on the field to now reach their current state as one of the league's laughing stocks.

If nothing else, Tommy DeVito should be able to provide some entertainment for one of the NFL's most iconic brands, as television cameras quickly fell in love with his colorful cast of family members and friends in the stands and on the sidelines a season ago.

Up next for the Giants is a home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands.