Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his teammate and wide receiver Drelon Miller on his 2Legendary podcast this week after the two connected on a long touchdown against Utah on Saturday, and the wide receiver fanned the flames when it came to Sanders' NFL future. The two discussed the New York Giants' benching of Daniel Jones, and Miller heavily implied that Sanders could end up being the next quarterback for the franchise.

“Honestly I just feel like they gotta take a second to regroup. You know, just hopefully get someone good at the draft,” Drelon Miller said with a grunt at the end, hinting at Shedeur Sanders' NFL future.

Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Giants very well could be in a position to take him. He did not want to go into the topic very much, as he responded to Miller.

“What you doing that for now?” Sanders responded. “What you doing that, boy?”

Given Deion Sanders' previous comments about “pulling an Eli” for Shedeur Sanders as well as Travis Hunter, this video clip is understandably garnering a lot of reactions. Many see it as implying that Sanders would welcome playing for the Giants.

Should Giants pair Shedeur Sanders with Malik Nabers?

Sanders would be paired up with a talented receiver in Malik Nabers, who was the first-round pick for the team in 2024. Miller went further into the hypothetical of Sanders playing in New York, saying he would like to see those two paired up.

“I mean, Malik Nabers was my favorite receiver playing college football last year,” Miller said. “I wouldn't mind if I see y'all two on a team together. I'd be actually very happy.”

Sanders continued to deflect on the subject, eventually saying that he had no comment.

“Come on, man. You're being federal, I don't know,” Sanders said. “But no, I think it's just up to the staff and up to the coaches at that point. I don't know. No comment. That's just the safe route for me. Just no comment. I can't even turn water into wine right now, okay? I can't do anything, so just no comment.”

After that, Sanders went on to say that he would never prey on someone else's downfall out of respect for Jones and the Giants.

Sanders and Colorado are preparing to face Kansas this upcoming weekend, which is the next step toward getting to the College Football Playoff.