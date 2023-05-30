Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Giants are looking to become a contender for a long time, focusing their main rebuilding efforts through the draft. One key player they have to develop is center John Michael Schmitz, whom the team hopes will be a keystone on the offensive line that protects Daniel Jones, along with superstar tackle Andrew Thomas.

So far, Jones really likes what he has seen so far from Schmitz, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants quarterback pointed to his smarts and hard work during offseason activities.

“He’s been great too. He’s been great,” the Giants QB said, via ESPN. “He’s a smart guy. Been in here working hard. He’s on it every day, working to learn and understand what we’re doing in protections, what we’re doing in the run game. Obviously, this is more of a passing camp. So, a lot of that run stuff’s happening in meetings and then walkthroughs out here. But he’s doing a great job, and it’s been fun working with him.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One way Jones and Schmitz are generating chemistry during the Giants’ offseason is by working with the “dead snap” technique that Schmitz used in his time at Minnesota. Rather than put his hand on the side of the ball and snapping to the quarterback with a spiral, Schmitz put his hand in front of the tip of the ball and puts the other end in the field. The benefit is that the snap motion is easier to replicate for centers and the ball doesn’t zip right at the quarterback.

Jones is open to the idea of the dead snap but Schmitz is also fine with doing what his quarterback prefers. It’s a good sign that both guys are willing to change for each other, as both players are eager to win.

The Giants have high hopes to live up to as they try to get back into the playoffs and improve as a team in the second season under Brian Daboll. Whether he is a starter on day one or needs a little more time, Schmitz is a key figure for New York fans to pay attention to.