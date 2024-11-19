While the NFL is a business, it's also a business built on personal relationships. Whether it's coaching trees, former rivals coming together in a new locker room or two players who came into the league together like Dexter Lawrence and Daniel Jones. With the New York Giants announcing they will be benching Jones, Lawrence spoke on his feelings about the move via Charlotte Carroll from the Athletic.

“That’s my best friend,” Lawrence said Tuesday. “It’s tough for that to happen. I can’t control it. They made the decision based off their evaluations and their thoughts and feelings. … That’s my boy. As a player, you got to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him.

“Because you don’t know their full thoughts behind it,” Lawrence said. “I think we trust the coaches and where they’re going and where they think we can go. That’s what you have to do. You have to be naïve. You start thinking about the wrong s—, then you start playing like s—, you know what I’m saying? You got to be naïve and trust the process.”

Jones and Lawrence were both first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones, out of Duke, with the No. 6 pick and Lawrence, from Clemson, at the No. 17 selection.

“(Brian Daboll) just said it was a hard decision,” Lawrence added. “I’m sure it’s hard. He’s the QB1. To me, the best quarterback on the team. But they see things differently. I guess that’s all that matters. Teams lose games, not just one player, and I think that should be understood.”

Giants pivoting to Tommy DeVito

The Giants signed Tim Boyle to be the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Drew Lock. New York may have made the quarterback change as Brian Daboll is coaching to keep his job, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“While ownership has suggested he’ll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games. That’s part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB. … The relationship between Daniel Jones and the Giants has been described as “a bit awkward,” multiple sources say, especially with the organization publicly exploring other QB options, including during Hard Knocks this past offseason. ‘It was like flirting with someone new while your date is still at the table,' one source said.”

Lawrence gave his stamp of approval to DeVito.

“I got a lot of respect for (DeVito),” Lawrence said. “He has probably the most charisma and confidence I’ve ever seen in a third-string quarterback. That’s good. I respect him for that. He knows who he is, and that’s strong as a person.”

The Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 p.m. EST.