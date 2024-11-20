The New York Giants are in the unenviable position where, in all likelihood, not a single one of the three quarterbacks that they have on their current roster will be their starting QB when the 2025 season begins. For as much excitement as there is for the return of Tommy DeVito, the Passing Paisano is not the longterm answer. Drew Lock, who has thrown for 6 yards this year, likely won't be QB1 either. That leaves Daniel Jones, who has almost certainly played his last snap as a member of the New York Giants.

Jones has been the starter in New York for the majority of the last six seasons. Only injuries had knocked the 2019 draft pick out of the starting spot. But finally, after accumulating 24-44-1 record as the Giants' starter, head coach Brian Daboll made the decision to bench Daniel Jones earlier this week.

Despite the fact that Giants owner John Mara has already gone on record back in October saying that both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen would be back next season, it was reported that part of the reason that Daboll made the change at this juncture in the season is that he feels as though he's coaching for his job. It likely doesn't help that things with Daniel Jones were beyond repair, both on the field and in the locker room.

Now that the band-aid has been ripped off, there's no going back to Daniel Jones. Not only has the relationship between Jones and the Giants been badly fractured, but there is also a financial motivation for the Giants to ensure that their oft-injured quarterback doesn't end up injured once again.

Per NFL insider Dan Graziano:

“I'd be shocked if Jones starts another game for the Giants, considering they'd be on the hook for a $23 million injury guarantee if he were hurt and couldn't pass a physical next March.”

Giants hope for ‘spark' from 2023 cult hero Tommy DeVito

The buzzword in New York has been “spark” ever since Brian Daboll made the decision to turn back to Tommy DeVito, who at one point last season won three consecutive starts while completing 72 percent of his passes and registering a 119.8 passer rating.

“After evaluating a bunch of things and looking at a lot of tape and being around Tommy last year where he created a little bit of a spark for us, that's the reason why we're going with Tommy,” Daboll said on Monday after announcing Jones' benching, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

NFL insider Dan Graziano provided a little more information as to why DeVito was the choice over Drew Lock, who throughout the season has been listed as New York's backup quarterback.

“He's a little bit more mobile than Lock, and sources I've talked to point to the way the team responded when DeVito took over as the starter last season, when the Giants won three games in a row.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also noted that Brian Daboll likes what Tommy DeVito brings to the table.

“I was also told Daboll likes the way DeVito plays the position — loose and free, not stiff. There are plays to be made in this offense, and DeVito, despite his flaws, will at least attempt to make them.”

The Giants have a decent crop of young playmakers that could have a substantial impact on the game. Malik Nabers leads all rookie pass-catchers in receiving yards per game. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy looks like a 5th round steal. Even third-year wideout Wan'Dale Robinson has come into his own this season, entering Week 12 with the 11th-most receptions in the league.