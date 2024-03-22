The New York Giants were undoubtedly one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023-24 NFL season. Yes, they got hit with devastating injuries, but there was little to be pleased about from opening kick-off. An embarrassing loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys slapped fans with the harsh reality that their NFC Divisional Round appearance from the previous year might have been merely an outlier in an otherwise dreadful stretch of football.
With Daniel Jones' contract constricting the throat of the franchise for at least another year, giving people a genuine reason to be excited this offseason felt unfathomable after the team went 6-11. But general manager Joe Schoen is spreading some joy to the Meadowlands.
Trading for Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns could be the catalyst to New York reclaiming the strong defensive identity that helped propel the G-Men to two Super Bowls in a five-year span. Schoen also strengthened the offensive line in NFL free agency, which could increase the chances of a bounce-back season for Jones, or provide necessary protection for a rookie quarterback.
As far as addressing skills positions, the Giants' moves have been more subtle. That includes bringing back a young wide receiver, one who played a critical role in New York enjoying its last taste of postseason success.
Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins
Restricted free agent Isaiah Hodgins and the team “agreed to terms” on a new contract, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com. The 25-year-old, who joined New York after being claimed off waivers in 2022, recorded 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Hodgins was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but made a minimal impact on the Josh Allen-led offense. He earned more opportunities with the Giants, thereby showcasing glimpses of the ability that made him a standout at Oregon State. Hodgins' peak with the team to this point is undeniably his clutch showing against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round last year.
The 6-foot-4 wideout had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 31-24 road victory. He made a pivotal 19-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on what was ultimately the game-winning drive.
It could be difficult for Isaiah Hodgins to accrue targets next season with fellow former Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie signing with the organization, but he is being given more time earn a consistent role in New York.
Have the Giants done enough on offense to help out the QB?
There is upside to these free agency moves. Hodgins was a Wild Card hero, McKenzie flashed a hint of promise in Buffalo and running back Devin Singletary (played with both receivers on Bills) was a viable contributor on a Houston Texans squad that amazingly won a playoff game last season. Though, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will likely need more talent on the field.
No matter who is taking snaps under center for the Giants during the 2024-25 campaign, it is crucial he has a couple of safety nets to pick him up from time to time. Joe Schoen has the power to select a possible franchise pillar with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, and he must get it right.
If the team does manage to assemble a formidable offense, Isaiah Hodgins could operate as a valued supplemental piece going forward.