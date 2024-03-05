The New York Giants, specifically general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been outwardly supportive of quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason, despite the poor play and significant injuries he suffered in 2023. However, Rich Eisen indicated on his latest show that the Giants are ready to move on based on what he heard at the NFL Combine.
“No. 3 of my top five rumors I heard at the combine is the Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done,” Eisen said. “Done! Might have to play him this year, but that ain't it. And they feel that ain't it. The words I heard at the combine multiple times, two words were, ‘buyer's remorse.' But they have to say what they say publicly.”
The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract just last offseason, so it would be a swift pivot after one year. However, it seems that there is at least some thought that he is not the long-term answer, at least from what Eisen is hearing.
Jones played in just six games last season, throwing for 909 yards with two touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Giants can get out of the contract with Jones after the 2024 season for just over a $22 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac.
The dilemma is that with the Giants holding the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, they might not have the chance to trade a successor they like.
Will Joe Schoen be able to draft a young QB in the 2024 Draft?
The top three prospects in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are all expected to go in the first three picks, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Giants would be able to complete a trade that would be required to move up for one of those players.
The Chicago Bears seem set on selecting Caleb Williams, so that is unlikely. The Washington Commanders are likely taking a quarterback, and are unlikely to trade with a division rival. The New England Patriots could potentially trade back, but no one truly knows their plan yet.
Is Schoen comfortable selecting someone like JJ McCarthy at No. 6, who has seen his stock rise as of late? Would Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. or Spencer Rattler make sense later on?
Only time will tell, but it seems that the Giants' faith in Jones was heavily shaken after the 2023 season.