San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Sunday. He doesn’t anticipate being on the shelf longer than the required 15 days.

“I fully anticipate being ready to go the day I'm eligible to come off the IL,” Cobb said. “And I probably feel I could have pitched before then.”

Cobb said he's been dealing with the discomfort and thinks he could have pitched through it but the Giants aired on the side of caution with one of their most important players this season.

Cobb is among the National League's best pitchers this season, carrying with him a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts. He and Logan Webb give the Giants a formidable one-two punch atop their rotation and both are a big reason why San Francisco is right in the mix for the NL West and a playoff spot.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately for Cobb, this stint on the injured list will see him miss three starts, hampering his chances at a spot on the NL All-Star team. Cobb has never been an All-Star in his 12 seasons in the MLB.

The timing of the injury is also unfortunate for the Giants who are gearing up for a crucial stretch before the All-Star break. San Francisco has two division series followed by three straight series with playoff teams from a year ago.

It will be interesting to see where the Giants stand once Alex Cobb is ready for a return. He will be eligible to come off the injured list on June 30.