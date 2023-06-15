The San Francisco Giants haven’t had a ton of superstar players in recent years. Since Buster Posey's prime years, there hasn’t been a standout, bonafide All-Star lock for the Giants. Yet San Francisco always seems to be in the mix every year without a star to carry them through the season and has sent multiple players to the MLB All-Star Game in three of the last four editions of the event.

This season the Giants are right in the thick of the NL wild-card race and could challenge for the NL West title. Led by a dominant front-end of the rotation and back-end of the bullpen, the Giants are again relying on a full team aspect to win games rather than riding two or three individuals.

San Francisco's roster boasts plenty of worthy candidates for this year's All-Star Game, some of which would be first-time selections. Former All-Stars Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto are both potential picks but Pederson missed time due to injury and Conforto will likely get lost in the shuffle among other National League outfielders.

The Giants have three players in the top 10 of All-Star Game voting at their respective positions after the first update, but none of them are likely to garner a starting spot. They did have a surprise starter last season though in Pederson. Here are the players most likely to represent the Giants on July 11 in Seattle.

3. Thairo Estrada – Second Baseman

Two years after being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees, Thairo Estrada is putting together an All-Star caliber first half with the Giants in 2023. Tabbed as a full-time starter at second base for the first time last season, Estrada cemented himself in the Giants lineup. This season he's improved almost every facet of his game and is one of the league's best all-around second basemen.

In 56 games, Estrada has a .296 batting average with 15 stolen bases, 25 extra-base hits and 37 runs scored. He is third among second basemen in defensive WAR and second in overall WAR according to FanGraphs. He's also spent time at shortstop and in the outfield, adding to his overall value to the Giants.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez seems a lock to be the National League's starter at the position as he runs away with the batting title. Estrada sits in sixth place in the voting five spots and more than 400,000 votes behind Arraez.

Estrada's breakout and versatility make him a prime candidate to be selected as a backup though. The Giants haven't had an All-Star infielder other than Brandon Crawford since 2016. Thairo Estrada could break that trend if he continues a stellar first half.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Logan Webb – Starting Pitcher

After an All-Star snub last season, it would be absurd if Logan Webb wasn't selected this year. He wasn't always in the spotlight in 2022 pitching behind Carlos Rodon, but Webb is the bonafide ace of the Giants rotation in 2023 and is their most worthy starting pitcher when it comes to an All-Star bid.

Webb ranks in the top 10 among National League pitchers in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP and has thrown more innings than any other pitcher through their first 14 starts. Webb went seven or more innings in half of his starts so far this season, establishing himself as a true workhorse ace who can carry a pitching staff.

Webb's 3.00 ERA since the start of 2021 is ninth among all starting pitchers with at least 60 starts in that span, proving both his top-tier ability as a pitcher but also his durability. Only five pitchers have thrown more innings than Webb since 2021.

The Giants had an All-Star pitcher in each of the last three Midsummer Classics with Rodon getting a nod last year and Kevin Gausman making it in 2021. Webb has waited too long to get his chance to shine among Major League Baseball's best. Picking an All-Star pitching staff is probably one of the hardest things for the manager to do, but Logan Webb should be one of the first names picked by Phillies manager Rob Thomson and his All-Star staff.

1. Camilo Doval – Relief Pitcher

Not many relievers have been as dominant as Camilo Doval has been since the start of last season. Doval had a mini-breakout as a rookie in 2021, established himself in 2022 and is now etching his name among the elite closers in the MLB in 2023. He's anchored a Giants bullpen that has the fourth-best ERA among relievers in the National League.

Doval leads the National League in saves with 18, two shy of the league lead and nine shy of his 2022 total. His 1.80 ERA is among the best in the league as he's allowed an earned run in just six of his 30 appearances this season. He has yet to allow a run in June and has saved each of his last 15 save opportunities.

Doval is the perfect pitcher for the All-Star Game. A player with electric stuff who is among the best at getting guys to swing and miss. He has a whiff rate in the 92nd percentile and a fastball velocity in the 99th percentile according to Baseball Savant. Doval's average velocity on his cut-fastball this season is over 100 mph. Who wouldn't want to see that against the MLB's biggest stars?