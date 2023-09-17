Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are in desperate need of a Week 2 bounce back after their embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener. Unfortunately, redemption just got harder for the Giants after their latest injury update.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is not expected to play against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Thomas got some work in on Friday, but won't be healthy enough to take the field in Week 2. New York does have a short turnaround as they play on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

Thomas will be a major loss for both the offensive line and the entire Giants' offense. Against the Cowboys in Week 1, New York gained just 171 total yards of offense. Now much of that blame should be on Jones. The quarterback completed 15-of-28 passes for just 104 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled twice, although they were both recovered by the offense.

But as bad as Jones played, New York's offensive line allowed a whopping seven sacks against Dallas. Jones barely had anytime to make a play in the pocket let alone a spectacular one. To truly bounce back from Week 1, the Giants must figure out their offensive line problems.

Doing so without Andrew Thomas will certainly be tough. The anchor of the offensive line, his loss certainly won't perk Daniel Jones' ears up. While no team in the NFL can be slept on, New York will hope a Week 2 matchup against the lowly Cardinals will help turn their fortune and give Thomas enough time to rest up.