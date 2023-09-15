As the New York Giants prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, the team got key injury updates about tight end Darren Waller and left tackle Andrew Thomas on Friday. The news about the Pro Bowl tight end is just what fans hoped for, while the latest on the left tackle isn’t quite as good, but there is still a chance Thomas will play on Sunday.

The latest Giants injury updates have Andrew Thomas as questionable for the team’s Week 2 game against the Cardinals, while Waller has no injury designation heading into the weekend.

Both Thomas and Waller played in the Giants’ Week 1 40-0 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Waller came into the game with a hamstring injury, which was at least part of the reason he only put up three catches for 36 yards. Thomas started the game healthy but suffered a hamstring injury of his own and left the game.

While Darren Waller will play Sunday and Thomas still may, the Giants injury updates for several other players weren’t as positive. Both edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Outside of these Giants injury updates, the team should be close to full strength in Week 2 against the Cardinals. Brian Daboll’s team is in desperate need of a rebound game after the absolute debacle against the Cowboys. Luckily, the Cardinals have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL and will start journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. This should be a bounce-back game for Big Blue.