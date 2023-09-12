New York Giants star Andrew Thomas avoided a serious injury during their Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, but it doesn't mean he won't be sidelined.

Thomas hurt his hamstring in the first quarter of what turned out to be a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. While he was able to play through it before he was taken off in the fourth quarter, there were plenty of fears about his condition when he revealed after the game that he needed to undergo an MRI to get his hamstring checked.

Now the results of the MRI are out, and while Thomas didn't sustain a long-term injury, it's still possible he misses some time. It all depends on how he heals in the week heading to their Week 2 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“The left tackle's hamstring is sore and it’s not believed to be a long-term injury after he underwent an MRI on Monday. So a sigh of relief for the Giants,” Raanan reported. “It's still possible that Thomas misses some time. It will depend on how he comes through this week. We'll see what he does when they return to work on Wednesday.”

It will be interesting to see what the Giants will do with their $117.5 million man amid the injury. New York will have a short turnaround after their Week 2 game with the Cardinals, as they play the San Francisco 49ers next on Thursday Night Football the following week.

However, it is also clear that the Giants need Andrew Thomas if they want to compete. Daniel Jones got sacked seven times by the Cowboys the last time out, and imagine what could happen if they were to play without their All-Pro offensive tackle.